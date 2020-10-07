Nobel laureates say ‘political will’ needed to end virus outbreaks





Americans Charles Rice of The Rockefeller University and Harvey Alter of the National Institutes of Health were honoured along with Briton Michael Houghton for the discovery of the Hepatitis C virus. In separate press conferences, the laureates noted how long it had taken them to achieve their results.

"It is a long story, kind of a 50 years saga," said 85-year-old Alter who began his research in the 1960s.

But they added how technological improvements now meant quicker results.

"There is a big difference between the 1970s and '80s and now. The technology is so advanced it's astounding," he added. Rice, 68, said it took them "months and months of toil to sequence a single viral genome."

"Now people can do that in a matter of hours. And the rate at which people have been able to make progress on understanding... COVID-19 is just spectacular," he added. For Houghton these technological advancements, especially in the development of vaccines, are the "silver behind the lining of the Covid cloud."

Rice said global scientific cooperation in response to the coronavirus pandemic was "reassuring" for battles against future viruses.

He added it had changed "the way that science is done to really make it more of a community effort rather than something that years ago might have been pursued by a few labs in isolation."-AFP























