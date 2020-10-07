Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 7 October, 2020, 2:16 PM
Advance Search
latest HSC exams suspended, results based on JSC, SSC exams      
Home Back Page

Nobel laureates say ‘political will’ needed to end virus outbreaks

Published : Wednesday, 7 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 68

NEW YORK, Oct 6: Technological advancements and international cooperation have accelerated scientific understanding of COVID-19 but it will take political will to end virus outbreaks, the new Nobel laureates in medicine said on Monday.
Americans Charles Rice of The Rockefeller University and Harvey Alter of the National Institutes of Health were honoured along with Briton Michael Houghton for the discovery of the Hepatitis C virus. In separate press conferences, the laureates noted how long it had taken them to achieve their results.
"It is a long story, kind of a 50 years saga," said 85-year-old Alter who began his research in the 1960s.
But they added how technological improvements now meant quicker results.
"There is a big difference between the 1970s and '80s and now. The technology is so advanced it's astounding," he added. Rice, 68, said it took them "months and months of toil to sequence a single viral genome."
"Now people can do that in a matter of hours. And the rate at which people have been able to make progress on understanding... COVID-19 is just spectacular," he added. For Houghton these technological advancements, especially in the development of vaccines, are the "silver behind the lining of the Covid cloud."
Rice said global scientific cooperation in response to the coronavirus pandemic was "reassuring" for battles against future viruses.
He added it had changed "the way that science is done to really make it more of a community effort rather than something that years ago might have been pursued by a few labs in isolation."-AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Black hole discoveries win Nobel Physics Prize
BDCSO Process urges govt to limit activities of UN agencies, INGOS
Umrah: Pilgrims urged not to pay advance to agencies
Mastermind of question leak gang arrested
Nobel laureates say ‘political will’ needed to end virus outbreaks
SC commutes death sentence of three convicts
First prosecution witness Barkat cross-examined
Trio win Nobel Medicine Prize for Hepatitis C discovery


Latest News
Protest against rape sparks in Shahbagh
Youth's suicide over mother, sister's assault: SI sacked
HSC exams suspended, results based on JSC, SSC exams
‘Huawei Watch Fit’ coming to Bangladesh
Nation’s self-identity closely linked with Bangabandhu: PM
14 million tonnes of microplastics on sea floor: Study
China urges US to drop 'Cold War' mentality
Noakhali woman assault: Accused Delwar sued in rape case
Two killed in Rohingay camp clash are Bangladeshis
Protection of human rights of utmost importance to B'desh: Rabab Fatima
Most Read News
Rape, torture spark protests  
St Joseph School principal Robi Purification passes away
UP member among 2 held over Noakhali woman assault
Medical, dental admission question leak: Mastermind held
Principal Gopal Krishna murder: Death sentence of 3 convicts commuted
Kyrgyzstan cancels election result after night of chaos
Noakhali woman assault: 3 remanded
RAB hands over main accused to Begumganj police
Home Minister terms Noakhali incident 'extreme brutality'
Tension brews at Ukhiya Rohingya camp
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft