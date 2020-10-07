SC commutes death sentence of three convicts





Tasleem Uddin Montu, Azam and Alamgir Kabir alias Baitta Alamgir were the death-row convicts in the case.

In 2003, the trial court awarded death penalty to them, which was upheld by the High Court in 2006.

Principal Gopal Krishna Muhuri of Nazirhat College in Chittagong was shot dead at his Jamal Khan Road residence in the port city on November 16, 2001.

A virtual appellate Division bench, led by Justice M Imman Ali, on Tuesday commuted the death penalty of the three convicts after hearing on the appeals filed by the convicts challenging the High Court verdict. The Appellate Division on September 29 completed the hearings of the appeals and fixed October 6 for pronouncement of the verdict.

During the appeal hearing, Senior Advocate Khandaker Mahbub Hossain stood for Alamgir, while Advocate Hellal Uddin Mollah for Montu and Azam. Deputy Attorney General (DAG) Amit Das Gupta represented the state.

DAG Amit Das Gupta said the grounds on which the apex court commuted their death sentence could not be known immediately as the full text of the verdict has not been released yet.

The three convicts will be shifted to the normal cell of the jail as they are not death-row convicts, he added.

Principal Muhuri, 60, was shot dead at his residence in the port city's Jamal Khan Road by Jamaat-e-Islami and Islami Chhatra Shibir activists on November 16, 2001, five weeks after the four-party alliance came to power.

Muhuri's wife, the then railway audit official, filed a murder case with Chattogram's Kotwali Police Station.

























