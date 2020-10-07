First prosecution witness Barkat cross-examined





After completion of the complainant's deposition defence lawyers Adv Azizur Rahman Dulu and Adv Faruk Ahmed cross-examined the first prosecution witness, Barkat.

Judge Abu Zafar Md Kamruzzaman of the Speedy Trial tribunal (STT) -1 adjourned the court till today (Wednesday) for producing rest of the witnesses in the court.

Special Public Prosecutor Abu Abdullah Bhuiyan on Tuesday night told this correspondent that two prosecution witnesses, the Recoding Officers of the case, Inspector Sohrab Hossain and Inquest Report (Surat Hal) Officer, SI Delwar Hossain, will give deposition today (Tuesday) in the sensational murder case. The arrested 22 accused were produced before the tribunal.

Abrar Fahad, 21, a second-year student of BUET, was beaten to death reportedly by Bangladesh Chhatra League leaders at Sher-e-Bangla Hall of the university. He was a student of 17th batch of BUET. He was found dead on the staircase of the residential hall in the early hours of October 7 after he was taken to Room No-2011 on October 6 and beaten up mercilessly.





















