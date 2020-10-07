Video
Superintendent held for 'raping' madrasa girl

Published : Wednesday, 7 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 106
Our Correspondent

KUSHTIA, Oct 6: Police on Monday night arrested the superintendent of a local madrasa from Mirpur upazila in the district for allegedly violating a female student.




The arrestee was identified as Maulana Abdul Quader, superintendent of Sirajul Ulum Mariamun Nesa Madrasa in Swarupdah Chakpara area.
Quoting the victim's family, Abdul Kalam, officer-in-charge (OC) of Mirpur Police Station, said the victim was a resident student of the madrasah. Quader called the girl to his room early Sunday after Fazar prayers and raped her.
The accused madrasa superintendent was learned to have threatened the girl not to disclose the incident.
However, the girl informed one of her classmates on Monday morning. When the incident got leaked, there had been a huge outrage in the locality.



