Indian serials at its worst





During 2000 when Bengali drama was at stake, people switched to Hindi channels to watch so-called Hindi daily soaps. Till then, Hindi soaps became a common phenomenon for Indian, Pakistani, and Bangladeshi people. These serials are women-centric where women the the world.



These serials at first seemed glamorous. Later the daily soaps created hullabaloo in the society for their overdramatic scenes--women are hatching a conspiracy against another woman be it in-home or outside by overshadowing men. These hyper scenes neither empowered women as it was supposed to do nor supported women's vision. It deems that women are the source of good and evil. These dramatic scenes are now followed in the Bengali serials in Kolkata where they used to produce better serials than the Hindi soaps. This is causing bad effects for India herself. Simultaneously, those people watch these serials are also being affected psychologically. People from outside India would think that Indians never practice virtues at home rather separation, conspiracy reign supreme.











Indian serial makers should take lessons from other countries like Bangladesh where the works of late Humayun Ahmed, Hanif Sanket, Mostofa Sarwar Farooki is producing great work in compliance with reality. At the same time our people should spontaneously avoid such Hindi serials to preserve values in the society.



Nuzhat Rifa Ehsan

