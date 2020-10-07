Rape: A ‘new normal’ crime in BD







Bangladesh saw a sharp rise of violence against women in the last two months while the statistics indicates that from January to onwards the rate of severe incidents like rape, gang rape and killing after rape has increased unabatedly.



Bangladesh National Women Lawyers Association (BNWLA) and Ain o Salish Kendra (ASK) both have recorded respectively 892 cases and 889 cases of women rape incidents in Bangladesh from January to August, 2020. The numbers of attempts to rape are 192 and deaths after rape are 41. There are also at least 9 cases of suicides after rape were reported. We often come to know of the cases which were either swept under carpets or remain under reported. It is obvious that the actual number of sexual violence towards women are much higher than the graphs and statistics. So, even the current shocking numbers are not enough to reveal the severity of this human right violation. This alarming rate shows, as a country how dangerous this place can be for a woman to survive.



When it comes to trial, it is often found that the guardians of victim hardly seek legal procedure in fear of social stigma. The scenario gets even more horrendous when the victim is poor or homeless and cannot go on with the lengthy legal battle. Out-of-court settlements are common with complainants not eventually showing up at the court. The accused often gets acquitted despite evidence as the victims do not show up at the court. The law enforcement also fails to detain the perpetrators and they are not trained to handle such sensitive cases. Advocate Salma Ali of Bangladesh National Women Lawyers' Association, once told media that there are only a few forensic experts who carry out the medical tests on a rape victim in Bangladesh.



Media spotlight and prominent cases can make it easy to access justice, but it becomes hard when absence of proper evidence and witnesses lengthen the trial. Justice becomes denied being in delay. The once traumatized victims' families undergo recurring traumas while seeking legal ordeal.



The increase of rape incidents are generally seen as a manifestation of instability in society and lack of enough moral education. According to additional deputy inspector general of intelligence and special affairs at the police headquarters Md Moniruzzaman, lack of social safety network and social bolding within the community for the situation. He said that lengthy justice delivery system and lack of family bonding also created scopes for the offenders for committing crimes.



Dhaka University social sciences dean Sadeka Halim blamed the delayed justice delivery, drug addiction and perversion as the major causes of the rise in rape incidents. Since we could not show any example of punishment, the incidents of rape were increasing,' the Sociology Professor observed. CID additional deputy inspector general Abdul Kahar Akand believed that most of the rapes were not committed by organised criminals rather it took place when the victim became vulnerable during her movement outside or staying in a room. He blamed faulty investigations for the low rate of conviction in rape cases.



In short, the culture of impunity, practice of illegal use of power, lack of accountability of concerned agencies and decay of social values were the reasons behind such drastic increase in violence against woman.



Whatever the reasons for rape incidents in Bangladesh, the most frightening thing about it is the possible "normalization" of this act in our daily life. Perhaps anyone with an access to newspaper can say there's not a single day without several headlines of rapes. Bangladesh sees nearly 13 women and girls rape case on an average in every day. Humankind is naturally adaptive to their surroundings and contemporary practices. With the rate with which rape is increasing and multiplying day by day, it is possible that humankind may no longer feel outraged when hearing of incidents of rape. And this will most definitely have severe impacts on society at large.



It's undeniable that it's prerequisite to educate and aware the society to stop rape and seek justice. But, the state must carry out its role too. The alarming gap between the incidents and verdicts deserves attention.



Bangladesh Nari Progati Sangha executive director Rokeya Kabir said that rape and other violence against women was increasing as a huge number of women went out of their homes and got involved in economic activities. 'Women empowerment, rule of law and changing social attitude towards women are urgently needed to overcome the situation,' she said.



So it can be said that a cultural, educational, social, political and administrative reformation was needed to change the prevailing aggressive mentality in treatment of women and to prevent normalizing this heinous act of violence.











The writer is a student, Department Of Sociology, University Of Dhaka





