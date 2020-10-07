

ATM Rezaul Hoque



People move from one place to another for various reasons. But migration or displacement in recent time has been triggered mainly by COVID-19 pandemic. Every country across the rondure is witnessing devastating impacts. Most importantly, primary and tertiary level worker groups are forced to be displaced from urban areas. This is generating a wide-range of socioeconomic instability. Such as:



1. Their micro-investments in the local economy contributed to another layer of the demand curve, which will terminate gradually if people continue to leave the city. Reverse migration, therefore, will have far-reaching magnitudes without these micro-investments. Because, a reverse migration will eventually overwhelm the internal and external remuneration flow due to a lack of employability or sustainable income sources of the returned migrants.



2. Renting, which is the most popular form of housing, is seeing an unprecedented decline. Houses are staying vacant for months, forcing the owners to reduce their rents significantly. On the other hand, many house owners are facing troubles not getting timely rents from their tenants or many tenants are leaving those rental houses.



3. People, mostly in the private and informal sector, leaving the capital after losing job and incomes have been making the headlines for quite some time now, triggering speculations about and criticism of the economic growth and city-centric development.



4. Now with a large-scale reverse migration, rural areas would become more packed. Because, people who have moved back to rural areas are likely to choose to remain there, since they have harsh experience in urban areas.



5. People of different income groups, not only the poor and the unprivileged, have been seriously affected by the economic slowdown, because most businesses will take time to return to the normal state.



Domestic reverse migration



7. The reverse march of the people to the rural address that they once left has nothing to offer them either, and upon their return, the existing rural labour market will get further crowded. It will increase the rate of poverty and MDG index as proxies for the independent economic variables will introduce further weaknesses.



8. A large number of female members of the informal sector workforce, the domestic helps, joined the reverse march. The void they thus created in the city life did affect the occupants of the middle class residential quarters.



9. Such uncertain job situation will compel these informal sector workers to leave behind most of their family members in their village homes. Their children, if they were studying in the city's schools, may not continue education. Female children may face even worse by becoming victims of child marriage.



10. It is important to explicitly note that the quality of public services like healthcare, education and so forth are gradually downgrading due over crowded population in the rural areas.



To deal with the huge number of the new poor and to help the thousands who have taken recourse to reverse migration, the government could take the following measures:



1. An elaborate relief and rehabilitation program, not a one-off distribution of essential goods. A rehabilitation program that adequately addresses the wrong wheels of growth and development and brings them back on to the right path and a course correction in the development model is expected now.



2. Most vulnerable but important sectors in the urban areas are the apparel industries and restaurants, which employs a lot of people, mostly women. Economizing of workers is being reported in these sectors even though the government has warned the owners not to terminate the job of workers. The government has to take strong initiative on this issue and provide incentive, if necessary.



3. Government could also initiate to have decentralization of industries to ease pressure on urban areas for years now. But there was always a lack of initiative and regulation in the development of rural areas which could have helped to develop a decentralized economy.



4. A policy intervention is needed to improve the rural economy so that it can accommodate all those who have been forced to leave city centres. It can be assumed that both economic and social investments such as an improvement in the agricultural sector, better health care and education opportunity, expanding income generating opportunities are needed to improve the situation.



5. It is obvious that the statistical resources currently devoted to monitoring population movements need to strengthen for making a strong policy suggestions base on internal migration and reducing chronic environmental vulnerabilities.



6. The government would have a stronger focus on local economic development rooted in private sector growth, with a view to absorbing surplus labour. Equally, at the local level, new forms of decartelization and devolution are required, empowering urban localities to resolve the challenges faced.



7. The state might also provide fiscal incentives, (tax holidays and diminutions and where appropriate, award EPZ status) to encourage developments in the congested core. This should be done cautiously and with market dynamics.



8. Again, economic transformation is necessary. Through this government could create formal jobs and remove farm-labour shortage in search of a better life. In this concern, government could adopt the following development strategy:



(a) Full mechanization and commercialization of agriculture with set marketing chain based on demand-driven production

(b) Forming cooperatives for enclosure of farmlands of smaller acreage

(c) To keep farming smooth the initiatives include cultivating vegetables, fruits and other crops on fallow land on the premises of households should have to be enhanced

(d) Strengthen policy and institutional frameworks to maximize development impact of labour migration and reduce environmental injustice and

(e) Government could ensure diversified employment opportunities and higher wages through multiplier effects, and can strengthen both material and human capital in rural labor markets.



Dr ATM Rezaul Hoque, Department

of Economics, Hajee Mohammad Danesh Science and Technology University, Dinajpur









































