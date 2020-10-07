

A K M Mahbubul Alam

The security forces and their proxies killed thousands of Rohingya people, torched villages to the ground, engaged in widespread sexual violence, and drove almost 750,000 women, men and children to flee into Bangladesh. Directed by the state power, Myanmar's military committed gang rape and inhumane torture with a view to toss off Rohingya Muslims.



The government of Bangladesh generously opened its border to Myanmar and allowed desperate people flee the military's violence. Many came with little more than the cloths on their back, literally dodging bullets as they ran from the carnage in Arakan (Rakhine) state.



Since 1970, Rohingya refugees have been coming to Bangladesh from Myanmar. In 1990, more than 250,000 resided in Rohingya camps. In the early 2000, all but 20,000 of them were repatriated to Myanmar, some against their will. In 2017, there were heavy atrocities on Rohingya Muslims, so the number of refugees increased rapidly. According to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), more than 723,000 Rohingyas have fled to Bangladesh sine 25 August 2017.



By identifying as Rohingya, the ethnic minority group asserts its ties to a land that was once a part of the medieval Arakan Kingdom. The exploits of the Bengal-origin poet Alaol (1607-73, composer of Padmavati) in the royal court of Arakhan is quite well-known.



The Rohingya community is believed to have originated during early 9th century, when some Arab and Persian traders of Islamic faith found shelter in Arakan after their ship sank near the island of Ramree.



Dejection of Humanity



There were then horrendous communal riots between the Buddist Maghs and the Muslim Rohingya in the northern parts of Arakan, when Arakan virtually got divided into two communities based on religion. Under the circumstance, the Rohingya supported the British and carried out activities in their favors. The British also promised the Rohingya a separate homeland by adopting a 'Divide and Rule Policy'.



Many Rohingya fought on the sides of the British and served as spies against the Japanese occupiers. When this linkage was discovered, the Japanese military along with Burmese nationalist forces entered Arakan in 1942 and carried out widespread killing, which is also known as the "1942 massacre" or "genocide". Since 1942, around 1.2 million Rohingya have taken shelter in Bangladesh, Pakistan, Southeast Asia, Saudi Arabia, and the countries in the Persian Gulf region in order to save their lives from incessant tortures and repression in Arakan.



British rule in Burma was restored at the end of Second World War. But the British did not keep their pledge of creating a separate homeland for the Rohingya. Even the founder of Pakistan, Muhammad Ali Jinnah betrayed their claim. The proposal from the Rohingya Muslim League Leaders to have incorporated in the newly born Pakistan state was failed because Muhammad Ali Jinnah then was very much busy with the matter of India's partition. So, very naturally the matter failed to draw the kind attention from this corner. If the issue had settled properly as the then logical demand of Rohingya leaders, Rohingyas would not have suffered for long.



Following the independence of Burma from British in January 1948, the government constituted the Burma Territorial Force (BTF) with the inclusion of 99% Magh troops. They unleashed a reign of terror in the north of Arakan.



Francis wade in his famous book titled "Myanmar's Enemy Within" published on 15 August 2017, describes the tragedy of Myanmar and its Muslim population. There is no other writer on this topic with the same moral courage and intellectual inside. The book is one such that comes with factual events coupled with sharp incisive observations. In his elegantly written and empirically rich book, Francis Wade explores how the manipulation of identities by an anxious ruling elite has laid the foundations for mass violence.



There is another narrative milestone that is "Myanmar's 'Rohingya' Conflict" written by Anthony Ware and Costas Laoutides. In this book the plight of Myanmar's Rohingya Muslims, ethnic cleansing and crimes against humanity have been portrayed genuinely. Anthony Ware is a senior lecturer in Development Studies at Deakin University, Melbourne, Australia. Costas Laoutides is a senior lecturer in International Relations at Deakin University, Melbourne.



Bangladesh today hosts the biggest refugee camp in the world. Unlike many other countries of the world, we extended our co-operative and responsible hand towards them. It was with the warmest of hearts and deepest empathy for human suffering that we welcomed nearly a million Rohinya refugees. The role of our close friends had been disappointing. Our neighboring friends were in playing strategic game, which finally showed no result to say.

The writer is a Trustee, Ishakha International University and Assistant Professor, W K C



































