Happy to observe World Cotton Day in Bangladesh for first time



Md Tasdiqur Rahman



The day will play an important role in expanding cotton cultivation in Bangladesh and making raw material for the garment industry with the cotton produced in the country. Cotton is an international quality industrial crop known worldwide as 'white gold'. Cotton is associated with tradition, history, civilization, economy. It is our second basic need, from birth to death we need all the garments made of cotton. We can live for a while without food, but we can't live without cotton and cotton cloth.



Cotton is cultivated in about 75 countries. Bangladesh is in the 40th position as a major cotton producing country. There are four types of cotton. Gossypium hirsutum, Gossypium berbadense, Gossypium Arboreum and Gossypium herbaceum. In our Country Gossypium hirsutum and Gossypium Arboreum are cultivated. India, China, the United States, Pakistan and Brazil are among the countries represented in cotton production. About 26% of the world's cotton is produced in India and 22% in China.



Cotton is grown on 2.1% of the world's arable land and contributes 26% to the textile sector. Out of three crop seasons in Bangladesh, cotton is cultivated in only 0.52% of the land in Kharif-2. In addition to fibre from cotton, edible oil, oil cake, fuels are available as by-products. Edible oils are low in cholesterol and are found in cotton seeds at 15% to 20%, which are high in protein and more nutritious than soybean oil. Oil cake contains 24% high protein, 20% high fat and 40% crude fibre which are very beneficial for animal and fish diet.



The history of cotton is 6000 years old in the world. From the Aryan period to the pre-British period, cotton was cultivated from house to house in Bangladesh; yarn was made from spinning wheel at home, weavers used to weave cloth to meet the demand of the country. The world-famous muslin cloth and other cotton textiles were exported to the whole of Europe in exchange for many precious metals. At that time, gold and silver rings, ornaments, gold idols of gods and goddesses could be seen on the bodies of very poor men and women in Bangladesh. Bangladeshi cloth was banned in England because Manchester cloth could not compete with Bangladeshi cloth.



Happy to observe World Cotton Day in Bangladesh for first time



After the end of British rule, two countries called Pakistan, West Pakistan and East Pakistan were created. Until independence, no cotton was produced in Bangladesh. All cotton was imported from West Pakistan. After independence, Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman formed the Cotton Development Board on 14 December 1972. After independence, Bangabandhu brought 325 farmers from West Pakistan to Bangladesh for jute cultivation and allotted 697 acres of land at Ranishankel in Thakurgaon for cotton cultivation. This marked the beginning of cotton cultivation in Bangladesh. With the assassination of the Father of the Nation on 15 August 1975, cotton cultivation in Bangladesh came to a standstill.

Since the present government has given importance to cotton cultivation since 2010, the cultivation of cotton is increasing day by day. In the last 2019-2020 financial year, Bangladesh produced 1,6,7 lakh bales of cotton. By 2041, about 20% of the demand for cotton production in Bangladesh has been undertaken. Initially, 2.5 lakh hectares of arable land has been earmarked and research projects have been undertaken for the development of improved varieties of cotton and hybrid varieties which have already been approved by ECNEC.



Moreover, after completing the trial of Bt cotton, it is going to get approval for cultivation this year. Despite the increase in production Bangladesh is the second largest importer of cotton. The countries from which cotton is imported are 36% from Africa, 26% from India, CI S. 11% from countries, 11% from the United States, 5% from Australia and 10% from other countries.



The Cotton Development Board has started work on a mega project for research, conservation, infrastructure development and expansion of cotton cultivation, including cotton and other natural fibres. If all the activities are implemented properly, production of 20 lakh bales of cotton in Bangladesh will be possible by 2041.



Cotton has been making a significant contribution to the national economy of Bangladesh. 11.18% of the current annual GDP comes from this textile sector. In the 2018-19 financial year, the sector earned 34.13 billion US dollars. In the current year, the achievement is a bit less due to Kovid-19. With the celebration of World Cotton Day-2020, all the activities related to cotton in Bangladesh will be accelerated and will play an important role in the economy and employment.



Dr Md Tasdiqur Rahman (Sonnet), General Secretary, KIB, Dhaka Metropolitan and Deputy Director (S: D), Cotton Development Board



















