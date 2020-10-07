Babri Masjid demolition case verdict and Indian newspapers



NIZAM AHMED



Babri Masjid (mosque) was built in the early 16th century by the Mughal emperor Babur on a site traditionally identified as Hindu God Rama's birthplace and as the location of an ancient Hindu temple, the Ram Janmabhoomi. It was destroyed in 1992 amid decades of tensions over the site between Muslims and Hindus, who without any historic evidence asserted that the mosque was built on a Hindu temple.



A special Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court acquitted all the 32 accused in the Babri Masjid demolition case in Lucknow, India on September last. The controversial verdict gave a major relief to BJP leaders like former deputy prime minister L K Advani, former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Kalyan Singh, former Union minister M M Joshi, former MP CM Uma Bharti, Bajrang Dal founder Vinay Katiyar and three BJP MPs - Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, Lallu Singh and Sakshi Maharaj.



The verdict deeply shocked some 195 million Muslims in India and nearly 1.8 billion others of the faith across the world. Muslims were shocked because they had a belief that those who had masterminded the demolition of the historic mosque and the communal political leaders who had led the hoodlums to hammer down the mosque into pebbles would be convicted. In his verdict, CBI court judge S K Yadav also agreed with the defence that the structure was demolished by miscreants who defied the directive by BJP and Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) leaders assembled at Ram Katha Kunj to restrict themselves to symbolic kar seva (voluntary religious service) in the vicinity of the now demolished mosque.



The newspapers critical to the verdict questioned whether the BJP leaders and VHP leaders gathered near the Babri mosque for religious service or to entice the hoodlums to demolish the mosque. The mosque was ravaged to the ground in hours after thousand of Hindu activists wielding demolishing tools starting tearing down three-century old structure.



Senior BJP leaders, including Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Adityanath and Advani, who was at the forefront of the party's temple campaign in the 1990s, hailed the verdict, saying it "vindicated" the party's long-held commitment towards the construction of a Ram Temple in Ayodhya. They indicated that they would go ahead to build the Ram Temple on the ravaged Babri mosque. At this stage it is feared that another spell of communal mayhem between Hindus and Muslims in India will erupt when the erection of the temple will begin on the demolished mosque.



The demolition of Babri Masjid had sparked large scale communal violence in 1992 for several months that left thousands of people dead, most of them Muslims. In the years to come, it cleaved relations between Hindus and Muslims, fuelling tensions between the two communities, and helped BJP establish a lasting footprint in India's political landscape. The Indian Express led with the headline, "Babri Masjid: No one guilty". The English daily carried three main highlights of the special CBI court's judgement at the top of its front page. "Photos, videos not evidence: no negatives produced, no forensic analysis," reads the first highlight.



The newspaper also focussed on another statement made by the judge in his order, which has largely gone unreported so far. In his judgement, special CBI Judge SK Yadav suggested that Pakistan might have played a role in demolishing the Babri Masjid. "Might have been Pak hand, intel on terrorists at site ignored," the newspaper quoted Yadav as saying.



Here the verdict was read as general political statements in India which often try to bring blames on Pakistan when law enforcers or the investigators fail to probe any serious issue. In Bangladesh certain political parties or investigators blessed by those parties often try to blame on the agents of a neighbouring country whenever any serious criminal activity occurs in Bangladesh. A government inquiry committee headed by a justice in Bangladesh had resolved that agent from a neighbouring country were behind the deadly grenade attack on an opposition rally in Dhaka on August 21, 2004.



Besides this, The Indian Express carried an analysis of the verdict and how it institutionalised the Ram temple movement. "Despite the Supreme Court calling the demolition an 'egregious violation of rule of law,' the verdict gives an institutional sheen to the temple movement," it says. The newspaper also explored two judgements of the Supreme Court in the last three years, both related to the Ayodhya dispute but in entirely different matters, and how it "pointed to the charge of conspiracy behind the demolition of the Babri Masjid on December 6, 1992."



The Telegraph stuck to its signature tongue-in-cheek format and focussed on how the verdict was anything but shocking. The daily with a sardonic headline, which said, "If we're indeed shocked this is what we are," and juxtaposed a picture of a donkey in the middle of the front page.



"The events that led to December 6,1992, and September 30, 2020, unfolded right in front of our eyes," a subheading reads. The newspaper minced no words in criticising the Narendra Modi government. "We knew without doubt who did it, why they did it and what it cost the nation as blood flowed," it says. "Yet we legitimised them and rewarded them, in election after election - and now we are braying in despair!"



"Advani, 31 others acquitted in Babri case," says The Hindu's headline. The newspaper examines the key points of the judgement. A sub-heading on the front page also focuses on Congress' response to the verdict. "Dosh Karo Noi [It was no one's fault]", was the front page headline in Anandabazar Patrika. A report below it, titled "In Babri, all 32 are innocent", opened on a scathing note. After hearing the verdict, many thought luckily they didn't say "no one demolished the Babri Masjid", it said



Besides Hindustan Times, Hindi daily Amar Ujala, Tamil daily Dinamalar, Tamil daily Dinathanthi, Gujarati daily Sandesh, Marathi newspaper Saamna and many other newspapers flayed the judge and his verdict in different styles.



The writer is Business Editor ,









The Daily Observer





India's most circulated newspapers vehemently criticised the recent verdict on the Babri Masjid demolition case. The newspapers analysed the verdict and reminded the readers that the demolition of Babri Masjid was perpetrated by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP )- led hoodlums in Ayodha, Uttar Pradesh, India nearly 28 years ago.Babri Masjid (mosque) was built in the early 16th century by the Mughal emperor Babur on a site traditionally identified as Hindu God Rama's birthplace and as the location of an ancient Hindu temple, the Ram Janmabhoomi. It was destroyed in 1992 amid decades of tensions over the site between Muslims and Hindus, who without any historic evidence asserted that the mosque was built on a Hindu temple.A special Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court acquitted all the 32 accused in the Babri Masjid demolition case in Lucknow, India on September last. The controversial verdict gave a major relief to BJP leaders like former deputy prime minister L K Advani, former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Kalyan Singh, former Union minister M M Joshi, former MP CM Uma Bharti, Bajrang Dal founder Vinay Katiyar and three BJP MPs - Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, Lallu Singh and Sakshi Maharaj.The verdict deeply shocked some 195 million Muslims in India and nearly 1.8 billion others of the faith across the world. Muslims were shocked because they had a belief that those who had masterminded the demolition of the historic mosque and the communal political leaders who had led the hoodlums to hammer down the mosque into pebbles would be convicted. In his verdict, CBI court judge S K Yadav also agreed with the defence that the structure was demolished by miscreants who defied the directive by BJP and Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) leaders assembled at Ram Katha Kunj to restrict themselves to symbolic kar seva (voluntary religious service) in the vicinity of the now demolished mosque.The newspapers critical to the verdict questioned whether the BJP leaders and VHP leaders gathered near the Babri mosque for religious service or to entice the hoodlums to demolish the mosque. The mosque was ravaged to the ground in hours after thousand of Hindu activists wielding demolishing tools starting tearing down three-century old structure.Senior BJP leaders, including Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Adityanath and Advani, who was at the forefront of the party's temple campaign in the 1990s, hailed the verdict, saying it "vindicated" the party's long-held commitment towards the construction of a Ram Temple in Ayodhya. They indicated that they would go ahead to build the Ram Temple on the ravaged Babri mosque. At this stage it is feared that another spell of communal mayhem between Hindus and Muslims in India will erupt when the erection of the temple will begin on the demolished mosque.The demolition of Babri Masjid had sparked large scale communal violence in 1992 for several months that left thousands of people dead, most of them Muslims. In the years to come, it cleaved relations between Hindus and Muslims, fuelling tensions between the two communities, and helped BJP establish a lasting footprint in India's political landscape. The Indian Express led with the headline, "Babri Masjid: No one guilty". The English daily carried three main highlights of the special CBI court's judgement at the top of its front page. "Photos, videos not evidence: no negatives produced, no forensic analysis," reads the first highlight.The newspaper also focussed on another statement made by the judge in his order, which has largely gone unreported so far. In his judgement, special CBI Judge SK Yadav suggested that Pakistan might have played a role in demolishing the Babri Masjid. "Might have been Pak hand, intel on terrorists at site ignored," the newspaper quoted Yadav as saying.Here the verdict was read as general political statements in India which often try to bring blames on Pakistan when law enforcers or the investigators fail to probe any serious issue. In Bangladesh certain political parties or investigators blessed by those parties often try to blame on the agents of a neighbouring country whenever any serious criminal activity occurs in Bangladesh. A government inquiry committee headed by a justice in Bangladesh had resolved that agent from a neighbouring country were behind the deadly grenade attack on an opposition rally in Dhaka on August 21, 2004.Besides this, The Indian Express carried an analysis of the verdict and how it institutionalised the Ram temple movement. "Despite the Supreme Court calling the demolition an 'egregious violation of rule of law,' the verdict gives an institutional sheen to the temple movement," it says. The newspaper also explored two judgements of the Supreme Court in the last three years, both related to the Ayodhya dispute but in entirely different matters, and how it "pointed to the charge of conspiracy behind the demolition of the Babri Masjid on December 6, 1992."The Telegraph stuck to its signature tongue-in-cheek format and focussed on how the verdict was anything but shocking. The daily with a sardonic headline, which said, "If we're indeed shocked this is what we are," and juxtaposed a picture of a donkey in the middle of the front page."The events that led to December 6,1992, and September 30, 2020, unfolded right in front of our eyes," a subheading reads. The newspaper minced no words in criticising the Narendra Modi government. "We knew without doubt who did it, why they did it and what it cost the nation as blood flowed," it says. "Yet we legitimised them and rewarded them, in election after election - and now we are braying in despair!""Advani, 31 others acquitted in Babri case," says The Hindu's headline. The newspaper examines the key points of the judgement. A sub-heading on the front page also focuses on Congress' response to the verdict. "Dosh Karo Noi [It was no one's fault]", was the front page headline in Anandabazar Patrika. A report below it, titled "In Babri, all 32 are innocent", opened on a scathing note. After hearing the verdict, many thought luckily they didn't say "no one demolished the Babri Masjid", it saidBesides Hindustan Times, Hindi daily Amar Ujala, Tamil daily Dinamalar, Tamil daily Dinathanthi, Gujarati daily Sandesh, Marathi newspaper Saamna and many other newspapers flayed the judge and his verdict in different styles.The writer is Business Editor ,The Daily Observer