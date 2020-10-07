

Repeated rape incidents tarnish government image



Anger is simmering across the country following a string of recent rape incidents. That fomenting anger turned into a countrywide rage and people took to the streets the day before - just hours after a video footage of the gruesome incident was uploaded on social media on Sunday night. Moreover, fuming protestors demonstrated in various capacities throughout the entire country.



According to a reputable rights organisation, as many as 975 women and children were raped in the first nine months of this year. Of them, 208 were gang-raped. The sad truth, however, the government's legal and law enforcement bodies have markedly failed to detain the rapists in most cases. Additionally, the number of rape incidents has also shot up despite regular media coverage.



What surprises us the most - despite hundreds of these incidents it is not only the culture of impunity - but the growing involvement of ruling party men that is worrying. On that note, the government's domestic and international image is being seriously damaged for keeping the room open for impunity of these unscrupulous party loyalists as well.











Though the crime of rape is a non-bailable one, but in most cases the accused in rape cases have obtained bail. They come out on bail, using various loopholes in the law and also by using their political identity. On one hand we have legal loopholes while on the other the political shield continues to protect the rapists. Altogether the country has set a detestable trait of degrading morality. Even though the government claims to be women-friendly at different times, in reality, the society and the state are becoming increasingly insecure and uninhabitable for women.



The latest countrywide outrage over rape and increasing violence on women is a wakeup call. Unless the government responds to it promptly and efficiently, we fear, the insecure and vulnerable state of our women will hit the rock bottom any time soon. We have penned enough on reasons and remedial of rape incidents in Bangladesh. The people now expect to see action. One after another despicable rape incidents occuring in the country, compels us to ask where is the end to this ordeal? Why are we repeatedly failing to protect our women? A wave of protests erupted in the capital and elsewhere over the horrific gang-rape incident in Noakhali's Begumganj with the agitators demanding justice for the heinous crime that has shaken the conscience of the nation.Anger is simmering across the country following a string of recent rape incidents. That fomenting anger turned into a countrywide rage and people took to the streets the day before - just hours after a video footage of the gruesome incident was uploaded on social media on Sunday night. Moreover, fuming protestors demonstrated in various capacities throughout the entire country.According to a reputable rights organisation, as many as 975 women and children were raped in the first nine months of this year. Of them, 208 were gang-raped. The sad truth, however, the government's legal and law enforcement bodies have markedly failed to detain the rapists in most cases. Additionally, the number of rape incidents has also shot up despite regular media coverage.What surprises us the most - despite hundreds of these incidents it is not only the culture of impunity - but the growing involvement of ruling party men that is worrying. On that note, the government's domestic and international image is being seriously damaged for keeping the room open for impunity of these unscrupulous party loyalists as well.Though the crime of rape is a non-bailable one, but in most cases the accused in rape cases have obtained bail. They come out on bail, using various loopholes in the law and also by using their political identity. On one hand we have legal loopholes while on the other the political shield continues to protect the rapists. Altogether the country has set a detestable trait of degrading morality. Even though the government claims to be women-friendly at different times, in reality, the society and the state are becoming increasingly insecure and uninhabitable for women.The latest countrywide outrage over rape and increasing violence on women is a wakeup call. Unless the government responds to it promptly and efficiently, we fear, the insecure and vulnerable state of our women will hit the rock bottom any time soon. We have penned enough on reasons and remedial of rape incidents in Bangladesh. The people now expect to see action.