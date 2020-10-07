Aman farmers worried about food security in Gaibandha





According to sources at the Department of Agricultural Extension (DAE) office, as many as 1,27,200 hectares of land in all the seven upazilas were brought under T-Aman paddy farming during the current season.

The farmers of the district successfully completed T- Aman farming on their land with the hope of getting desired output against the high value crop this year.

But the sudden flood has shattered the hope of many of the farmers as 17,160 hectares of land in Palashbari, Gobindaganj, Sadullapur and Sadar upazilas went under flood water coming from the upstream of the district.

The rainfall from the upstream also intensified the inundation in the upazilas creating untold sufferings to the flood victims.

Deputy Director (DD) of the DAE Krishibid Masudur Rahman said, the seedlings of T- Aman paddy are damaged if these remain under flood water for 8-10 days, and there is no time for transplanting the seedlings freshly.

Considering the matter into cognizance, the officials of the DAE are suggesting the affected farmers to be ready to farm early variety of Robi crops like mustard, wheat and maize including winter vegetable on their land just after removing the flood water from their land, the DD said.

While talking with The Daily Observer DD of the DAE Masudur Rahman said, he along with his sub-ordinate officials visited the flood-affected areas in the upazilas in the last two days and asked the field level sub-assistant agriculture officers to motivate the affected farmers to cultivate Robi crops on their land without delay.

In reply to a query, the DD also said the assessment of the damaged crops could not be ascertained immediately.























Three found dead in 3 dists

Our Correspondents

Three persons were found dead in separate incidents in three districts- Khulna, Dinajpur and Kurigram, in two days.

DACOPE, KHULNA: Police recovered the body of an elderly man from a canal in Dacope Upazila of the district on Monday morning.

The deceased was identified as Nawsher Ali Sheikh, 65, son of Harez Ali Sheikh, a resident of Katabunia area under Pankhali Union in the upazila. Police sources said Nawsher went missing on Sunday.

Later, locals spotted his body in Katabunia Canal at around 10am and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Khulna Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) (Investigation) of Dacope Police Station (PS) Swapan Kumar Roy said Nawsher might have been electrocuted there.

PARBATIPUR, DINAJPUR: Police recovered the decomposed body of a young man in Parbatipur Upazila of the district on Sunday after seven days of his missing.

The deceased was identified as Azizul Sarker Bappi, 22, a resident of the upazila. He worked as a mason. Local sources said Bappi went missing on September 27.

Later, local farmers spotted the body at a paddy field in Chandipur Chaitapara area at noon and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body.

After identifying the body, the deceased's wife alleged that her husband was locked into an altercation with one Swapan Kumar Roy over money three days before missing.

ULIPUR, KURIGRAM: Police recovered the hanging body of a man in Ulipur Upazila of the district on Sunday.

The deceased was identified as Anas Miah, 25, son of Sohrab Ali, a resident of Madartari Telipara area in the upazila.

Police sources said locals saw the body was hanging from a tree in the morning, and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body.



















35 arrested on different charges in four districts

Our Correspondents

A total of 35 people including a journalist were arrested on different charges in separate drives in four districts- Kishoreganj, Rajshahi, Patuakhali and Chapainawabganj.

KISHOREGANJ: Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) arrested one person with one Revolver on Sunday night.

The arrestee has been identified as Md. Faqrul Alam Mukter, 33, son of Md. Azizul Hoque Motaher in Dhala Village, ex-chairman of Tarail Upazila Parishad and President of Tarail Upazila AL.

Deputy Director of RAB-14 (CPC- 2) and Company Commander Lt. Shovan Khan said, the RAB team raided Tarail Bazaar area of Tarail Upazila and arrested him with one foreign revolver. In this connection, a case has been filed with Tarail Police Station.

RAJSHAHI: Rajshahi Metropolitan Police (RMP), in a drive from Saturday night to Sunday morning, arrested 31 people on different charges in the city.

Of the arrestees, 15 had warrant, 10 were drug addicts and the remaining six were arrested on different charges.

RMP Additional Deputy Police Commissioner (Sadar) Mohammad Golam Ruhul Kuddus confirmed the information through a press release on Sunday.

Legal action has been taken against those arrested, the official added.

PATUAKHALI: Two persons including a journalist were arrested on different charges in Bauphal and Kalapara upazilas of the district in two days.

Police arrested a man from Bauphal Upazila on Saturday in a case filed over an attempt to rape his girlfriend.

According to the case statement, Sajeeb alias Imran, of Gosinga Village in Sadar Upazila, had long an affair with a local madrasa girl.

Sajeeb went to the girl's house early Saturday and allegedly tried to violate her.

Hearing scream, relatives rushed there and rescued the girl.

They also handed Sajeeb over to police.

The girl lodged a case with Bauphal Police Station (PS) on the same day.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of the PS Mostafizur Rahman confirmed the matter.

On the other hand, police on Friday night arrested a journalist from Kuakata area in Kalapara Upazila of the district for allegedly kidnapping a minor girl.

The arrested person is MA Azim, 27, a district correspondent of a private TV channel.

Sup-Inspector (SI) of Barguna PS Md Jahid Hossain said Azim along with his cohorts kidnapped the girl from College Road area at around 9pm on Friday when she went out of home for nature's call.

Later, they brought the girl at Hotel Golden Inn at around 2:15am and booked a room there.

Being informed, a team of police conducted a drive in the hotel and rescued the victim at around 3am.

Azim was arrested from the hotel while two other accused Subash Sen and Md Imran Hossan are absconding, the SI added.

Mohipur PS OC Md Moniruzzaman confirmed the matter adding that, a case has been filed in this connection.

CHAPAINAWABGANJ: Detective Branch (DB) of Police have arrested a trader from Nachole Upazila in the district on Friday night for allegedly harassing a college girl tying her to a pillar.

Accused Ashiqur Rahman Sohan, a resident of Nachole Municipality, was arrested form Mallikpur Bazar, said District DB Police OC Babul Uddin Sarder at a press briefing on Saturday.









"The victim locked in an altercation with Sohan over lifting bkash money from his shop at around 11:30pm on September 29. He brought the victim from the road when she left the shop and tied her to a pillar.

Sohan then hurled abusive words to her which went viral on social media platform," said the OC.

The matter came to police's cognisance on Friday and they arrested the accused following a raid on that night.

The victim lodged a case with Nachole PS in this connection. 