Wednesday, 7 October, 2020, 2:15 PM
Home Countryside

Char Kukri Mukri in new shape after lockdown

Published : Wednesday, 7 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 37
Our Correspondent

CHAR FASSON, BHOLA, Oct 6: After remaining closed for about five months, Char Kukri Mukri Island in Char Fasson Upazila of the district has re-emerged in a new shape.
With the beginning of the tourism season, tourists are coming to the island. The area is now in festive mood.
Meanwhile, the local administration is monitoring whether the tourists are following health guidelines amid the corona situation.
Local Forest Department has asked for increasing monitoring in order to protect the environment besides enhancing facilities.
Char Kukri Mukri is a union under Char Fasson Upazila which is detached from the coastal Bhola District by 120 km.
During the suspension period, in addition to trees, in the absence of tourists, different animals like deer, monkey, wild cat, fox, and wild hen, and birds like seagull, gray heron, woodpecker and other rare ones have increased. Along with other animals, flocks of deer are coming to localities regularly.
Abdur Rahman, an activist of a private development organisation, said, Char Kukri Mukri is a beautiful tourism spot. Here local forests are located along banks of the Meghna River having a narrow canal in the middle.
Anybody can watch nature and ecology from speedboats or colourful boats available in the canal, he added.
District Forest Officer Towfiqul Islam said, now there are many species of animals and birds which were not seen earlier.


