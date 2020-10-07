Video
LGED repairing rural roads in Gaibandha

Published : Wednesday, 7 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 51
Our Correspondent

GAIBANDHA, Oct 5: Rural road maintenance work of Local Government Engineering Department (LGED) has been continuing in the district as elsewhere in the country since October 1 amid much enthusiasm and festivity.
Over 200 kilometre roads in all the seven upazilas of the district would be repaired to mark the Mujib Barsho.The pits and potholes on the roads would also be fulfilled under the work, said Sabiul Islam, senior engineer of the department.
Earlier, Executive Engineer of LGED Ahsan Kabir formally inaugurated the maintenance work on Gaibandha- Ballamjhar Road under Ballamjhar Union of Sadar Upazila on Thursday morning as chief guest.
Speaking on the occasion, Ahsan Kabir said the department took the initiative to repair the damaged roads this month marking the Mujib Barsho.
He also urged the officials and the contractors to do the maintenance work of the roads timely and properly without any irregularities and criticism.
Sadar Upazila Engineer of LGED Abul Kalam Azad Mollah, UP Chairman Md Jahidul Islam Jhantu, sub-assistant engineers Mohammd Nurul Huda and Md Mosharraf  Hossain, local elite and journalists were present on the occasion.


