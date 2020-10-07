Video
Wednesday, 7 October, 2020, 2:14 PM
Youth shot dead in Rangamati

Published : Wednesday, 7 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 43
Our Correspondent

RANGAMATI, Oct 6: A young man was shot dead by miscreants in Rajasthali Upazila of the district on Monday afternoon.
Deceased Jalal Uddin Ripon, 28, was the son of late Ainul Haque, a resident of Bazar Para area in the upazila. He was a fish trader at Rajasthali Bazar. 
Witnesses said a gang of criminals suddenly came at Rajasthali Bazar in the afternoon and started opening fire indiscriminately. Jalal sustained sever injuries when several bullets hit him during the fire.
Locals rescued him soon after the criminals left the place and took him to Rajasthali Upazila Health Complex. He was declared dead there.
Officer-in-Charge of Rajasthali Police Station Mafjal Ahmed confirmed the matter.
Fear escalated in the area after the incident. Additional police have been deployed in the area to avert any untoward situation.


