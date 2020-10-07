Video
Wednesday, 7 October, 2020, 2:14 PM
5 killed in road mishaps

Published : Wednesday, 7 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM
Our Correspondents

At least five persons including two women were killed and five others were injured in separate road accidents in two districts- Kishoreganj and Habiganj, in two days.
KISOREGANJ: Three persons were killed in a road accident at Sadar Upazila of the district on Monday afternoon.
The accident took place area on Kishoreganj-Bhairab Regional Road in Kamaliar Char.
The deceased were identified as CNG Driver Bulbul, 40, son of Gias Uddin of Chowdashata Village in Sadar Upazila, Jasmin, 27, daughter of Abdul Hamid, and her mother, 60, of Taldashi Village at Pakundia Upazila.
According to police and locals, a CNG-auto and truck got collided head-on in the Kamaliar Char area. All of them died on the spot.
The incident was confirmed by Kishoreganj Model Police Station Inspector (Investigation) Md. Mizanur Rahman.
HABIGANJ: Two persons including a woman were killed and five others injured in a road accident in Bahubal Upazila on Sunday.
The deceased were identified as car driver Sanjit Karmaker, 38, son of Sanoy Karmaker, a resident of Moulvibazar; and tea garden worker Anjoly, 70.
Police sources said a Habiganj-bound bus hit a vegetables-laden car in Rashidpur area at around 1:30pm, leaving the car driver dead on the spot, and six others injured.
Later, Anjoly succumbed to her injuries in Habiganj Sadar Hospital.
Kamaichara Police Outpost In-Charge Selim Miah confirmed the incident.


