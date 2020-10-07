Four to die, 4 get life term in Kishoreganj





Additional District and Sessions Judge Mohammad Abdur Rahim handed down the verdict in presence of the convicts.

The condemned convicts are Kashem, Nazrul, Liton and Sattar while the lifers are Khokon, Siraj Uddin, Kantu Miah and Shahed.

According to the case statement, Abdur Rahman Amin, former supervising assistant of Kishoreganj District Public Works Department, lived Shingua Village in Karimganj Upazila of the district after his retirement.

He had feud with late Abdul Kader's sons Kashem, Siraj and Nazrul in the village.

On April 23, 2006, they attacked his house and stabbed him dead. Abdur Rahman's wife Nurunnahar also received injuries during the attack.

Nurunnahar filed a case with Karimganj Police Station the same day accusing eight persons.

Public Prosecutor Advocate Shah Azizul Haq said they are happy with the verdict.

Meanwhile, defence lawyer Ashok Sarkar said they will appeal with the High Court against the verdict.































