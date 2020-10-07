

Padma River erosion turns aggressive in Rajbari

Fresh wave of erosion began in Dhunchir Godar Bazar area in the town from Saturday afternoon, devouring some 50 meters area of permanent piling of the Rajbari Town Protection Embankment instantly by the river.

Visiting Godar Bazar area on Sunday morning it was found that onlookers were watching the aggressive behaviour of the Padma. The earth adjacent to the Genius Brickfield was being devoured every moment.

Locals said once the Padma River was several miles away but now it has arrived near their homesteads. Hundreds of inhabitants on the bank of the river pass their nights amid the panic of erosion. Many establishments including homesteads, schools, mosques and town protection embankment face the risks of erosion.

Executive Engineer of Bangladeh Water Development Board (BWDB) Md Abdul Ahad said erosion in the town began on Monday last. The only recreational facility of the district in Godar Bazar area was disappeared in the river due to the constant erosion on Monday and Tuesday.

Erosion began on Saturday again. Strong currents have appeared in the river due to rise in water level. Minimum 50 metre areas of the town protection embankment have been devoured. Geo bags have been dropped in the erosion points. Higher authorities have already visited the eroded areas and advised to strengthen the work.

"We have been working to stop the river erosion round the clock," he added.





















