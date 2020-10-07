Pandemic boosts child porn





THE HAGUE, Oct 6: The coronavirus pandemic has been a boon for cybercriminals across Europe, especially for child pornographers and online scammers, the European police agency Europol said on Monday.Fears about the virus, combined with unprecedented internet usage, have encouraged criminals to shift towards new forms of illegal services, Europol said in its annual cybercrime report."Criminals quickly exploited the pandemic to attack vulnerable people... to sell items they claim will prevent or cure Covid-19," the agency said in a statement. There had also been increased ransomware attacks, particularly targeting the health sector, and more sophisticated methods including reconnaissance on their targets and threats to auctions off stolen data. -AFP