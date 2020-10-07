Video
Wednesday, 7 October, 2020, 2:14 PM
Singapore PM in court!

Published : Wednesday, 7 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM

SINGAPORE, Oct 6:  Singapore's prime minister arrived at court on Tuesday for a case in which he is suing a blogger for sharing an online article linking him to Malaysia's 1MBD state fund money-laundering scandal.
As the world's best-paid political leader and the head of a government that has pledged zero tolerance on corruption, Lee Hsien Loong, 68, is no stranger to protecting his integrity via legal channels.
Lee is suing financial adviser Leong Sze Hian, 66, over a November 2018 Facebook post which linked to an article by Malaysian news site The Coverage.
Lee's lawyers said that the article contained "false and baseless" allegations and charged that Leong shared the post "maliciously" to damage their client. Leong subsequently deleted the post.
Leong has said he "merely shared" the article without adding comments or changing the content and rejected allegations that he maliciously posted the article.   -REUTERS


