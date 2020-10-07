Rahul Gandhi’s tractor rally against centre’s farm laws





The Congress leader, who was moving from party-ruled Punjab towards Haryana for his three-day rally, had said he would not budge "even if he had to wait for 5,000 hours". It turned out to be less than an hour before the Haryana government allowed in a small contingent.

"They have stopped us at the Haryana border. I will stay here until they open it. If it takes two hours then two hours. If it takes six hours then six, 10 hours then 10, 24 hours then 24, 100 hours, 200 hours, 500 hours...As many hours as it takes, I will not move," Rahul Gandhi told NDTV, seated in a tractor.

"When they open the border, I will peacefully proceed. Until then I will peacefully wait here," said the Congress leader, just out of a similar confrontation with the Uttar Pradesh government over his journey to Hathras to meet the family of a woman who died after being assaulted by four men.

He also tweeted: "They have stopped us on a bridge on the Haryana border. I'm not moving and am happy to wait here. 1 hours, 5 hours, 24 hours, 100 hours, 1000 hours or 5000 hours."

They have stopped us on a bridge on the Haryana border. I'm not moving and am happy to wait here. -NDTV



















NEW DELHI, Oct 6: Rahul Gandhi's tractor rally to campaign against the centre's farm laws was stopped briefly outside Haryana this afternoon by dozens of policemen.The Congress leader, who was moving from party-ruled Punjab towards Haryana for his three-day rally, had said he would not budge "even if he had to wait for 5,000 hours". It turned out to be less than an hour before the Haryana government allowed in a small contingent."They have stopped us at the Haryana border. I will stay here until they open it. If it takes two hours then two hours. If it takes six hours then six, 10 hours then 10, 24 hours then 24, 100 hours, 200 hours, 500 hours...As many hours as it takes, I will not move," Rahul Gandhi told NDTV, seated in a tractor."When they open the border, I will peacefully proceed. Until then I will peacefully wait here," said the Congress leader, just out of a similar confrontation with the Uttar Pradesh government over his journey to Hathras to meet the family of a woman who died after being assaulted by four men.He also tweeted: "They have stopped us on a bridge on the Haryana border. I'm not moving and am happy to wait here. 1 hours, 5 hours, 24 hours, 100 hours, 1000 hours or 5000 hours."They have stopped us on a bridge on the Haryana border. I'm not moving and am happy to wait here. -NDTV