Wednesday, 7 October, 2020, 2:14 PM
Kyrgyz election results annulled after protests

Published : Wednesday, 7 October, 2020

BISHKEK, Oct 6: Kyrgyzstan's electoral body said on Tuesday it was cancelling the results of a disputed parliamentary vote that plunged the Central Asian nation into violence and political chaos.
The ex-Soviet nation's Central Electoral Commission said in a statement that it had "invalidated the election results" which saw parties close to pro-Russian President Sooronbay Jeenbekov score big wins amid accusations of mass vote-buying campaigns.
The results sparked a tumultuous night of protests and clashes in the capital Bishkek, with protesters seizing government buildings and freeing high-profile politicians including ex-president Almazbek Atambayev.
The clashes left dozens injured, with more than 100 people seeking care in hospitals.
A health ministry spokeswoman said Tuesday that one of the injured had died -- a man wearing civilian clothes. The ministry had not yet identified the victim, she told AFP by telephone.
The crisis -- reminiscent of revolutions that saw presidents toppled in 2005 and 2010 -- will be closely watched by Russia, which maintains a military base in the landlocked republic of 6.5 million, and neighbouring China.   -AFP


