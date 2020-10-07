Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 7 October, 2020, 2:14 PM
Advance Search
latest HSC exams suspended, results based on JSC, SSC exams      
Home Foreign News

Trump responsible for getting virus: Biden

Published : Wednesday, 7 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 74

Trump responsible for getting virus: Biden

Trump responsible for getting virus: Biden

MIAMI, Oct 6: Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden said Monday night that President Donald Trump is responsible for contracting coronavirus, faulting Trump for failing to wear masks and follow social distancing guidelines.
"Anybody who contracts the virus by essentially saying, 'masks don't matter, social distancing doesn't matter,' I think is responsible for what happens to them," Biden said of Trump in an NBC town hall in Miami.
The comment was Biden's most direct criticism of Trump since the President revealed early Friday morning that he had tested positive for the virus. Holding up a mask, he said, "I view wearing this mask, not so much protecting me, but as a patriotic responsibility."
Biden said he hoped the message Americans will take from Trump's sickness is that masks and social distancing are important and can save lives. But, he said, he was concerned by Trump's tweet that Biden characterized as telling Americans, "Don't be so concerned about this, essentially."
"Don't be afraid of Covid. Don't let it dominate your life," Trump had tweeted hours before he departed from the Walter Reed medical center.
"You have about 1,000 people a day getting the coronavirus. It's a significant concern. I hope no one walks away with the message thinking it's not a problem," Biden said. "It's a serious problem. It's an international pandemic." He also said he "wasn't surprised" when Trump tested positive for the virus.
"For the last three months, three times a week, I'm on the telephone and on Zoom with some of the leading immunologists in the nation, and they go through everything that's happening. And so the idea that Covid does not spread in proximity when you don't have a mask on, when you're not socially dancing, when there's large groups of people, when you're inside in particular and even when you're outside, that's not surprising," Biden said.
Biden noted that more than 210,000 people in the US have died of coronavirus, and said, "The expectation is if nothing changes, we're going to have another 200,000 dead by the end of the year. That's 400,000 dead, God forbid if that happens. That's more than were killed in one year in America than four years in World War II."   -CNN


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
‘Pandemic baby bonus’
Pandemic boosts child porn
Singapore PM in court!
Paris cafes to shut as Europe confronts second virus wave
Rahul Gandhi’s tractor rally against centre’s farm laws
Kyrgyz election results annulled after protests
Trump responsible for getting virus: Biden
Pence, Harris to debate through plexiglass


Latest News
Protest against rape sparks in Shahbagh
Youth's suicide over mother, sister's assault: SI sacked
HSC exams suspended, results based on JSC, SSC exams
‘Huawei Watch Fit’ coming to Bangladesh
Nation’s self-identity closely linked with Bangabandhu: PM
14 million tonnes of microplastics on sea floor: Study
China urges US to drop 'Cold War' mentality
Noakhali woman assault: Accused Delwar sued in rape case
Two killed in Rohingay camp clash are Bangladeshis
Protection of human rights of utmost importance to B'desh: Rabab Fatima
Most Read News
Rape, torture spark protests  
St Joseph School principal Robi Purification passes away
UP member among 2 held over Noakhali woman assault
Medical, dental admission question leak: Mastermind held
Principal Gopal Krishna murder: Death sentence of 3 convicts commuted
Kyrgyzstan cancels election result after night of chaos
Noakhali woman assault: 3 remanded
RAB hands over main accused to Begumganj police
Home Minister terms Noakhali incident 'extreme brutality'
Tension brews at Ukhiya Rohingya camp
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft