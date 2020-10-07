Video
Foreign News

Pence, Harris to debate through plexiglass

Published : Wednesday, 7 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 72

WASHINGTON, Oct 6: US Vice President Mike Pence and California Senator Kamala Harris will debate on Wednesday separated by plexiglass shields, one of a handful of changes debate officials are making in response to concerns about Covid-19.
The vice-presidential nominees will meet in Salt Lake City, as early voting has already begun in parts of the country and polls show Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden leading in several key states. Messrs. Biden and Trump's first debate was widely panned by both parties as insubstantial and unorderly, with the candidates talking over each other, and the president frequently interrupting that debate's moderator and Biden.
The university offered a lottery for fewer than 100 students to represent the campus inside the debate site. The school stressed that attendees will be spaced out and that face masks will be required.
President Trump was hospitalized after falling ill late last week. Pence met with the president in the Oval Office two days before Trump tested positive for the coronavirus. 
The Commission on Presidential Debates met virtually for two hours Monday over concerns about the vice presidential debate in Salt Lake City. Calls from political observers and health experts to postpone the meeting or to hold it virtually grew as a growing number of Republican elected officials, White House staffers and others who had contact with the president and Pence also tested positive.
The commission had already decided to increase the space between the two officials, from seven to 12 feet, during the seated event, the only time the candidates will debate before Nov. 3.
On Monday, after a Biden-Harris campaign request and updated guidance by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention about airborne COVID-19 transmission, the commission agreed to separate the candidates from each other and from moderator Susan Page of USA Today.
"There will be a plexiglass divider between the two candidates, and the candidates and the moderator," said Frank J. Fahrenkopf Jr., chairman of the independent, nonpartisan debate commission. "The Trump campaign agreed to that so long as we don't surround Vice President Pence all the way around. He doesn't want to be in a box."   -LOS ANGELES TIMES


