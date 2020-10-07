Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 7 October, 2020, 2:13 PM
Advance Search
latest HSC exams suspended, results based on JSC, SSC exams      
Home Foreign News

US SC back to work, one seat vacant as poll looms

Published : Wednesday, 7 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 67

WASHINGTON, Oct 6: The US Supreme Court resumed work after a fall break on Monday with a key vacancy left by the death of Ruth Bader Ginsburg and rising concerns it could be called on to decide the November 3 presidential election.
The court begins its 2020-2021 season with eight of nine justices, and facing the possibility that Covid-19 could both disrupt Republican plans to quickly fill Ginsburg's slot and cause enough problems with voting that the court is forced to intervene in the election count.
The pandemic is pushing tens of millions of Americans to vote by mail, taxing systems and rules for collection and counting of ballots.
Both Republican and Democratic parties are already challenging local ballot processing in courts.
As with the historic intervention that gave George W. Bush the presidential victory over Al Gore in the 2000 race, local cases over which ballots are counted could eventually head up the judicial ladder to the Supreme Court.
That's one reason why President Donald Trump and Senate Republican Majority Leader Mitch McConnell have rushed to fill the Ginsburg vacancy with Amy Coney Barrett, who would give conservatives a solid six-to-three majority.
A star of the right, Barrett could give Republicans the wherewithal to reverse the federal guarantee of abortion rights, set by the high court in the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade decision.
She could also tilt the court to rule illegal the 2010 Affordable Care Act, under which Democratic president Barack Obama extended federal health insurance protections to tens of millions of Americans, but which is hated by Republicans.
The Republican-controlled Senate Judiciary Committee is scheduled to hold hearings on her nomination on October 12.
After their approval, the nomination would then advance to the entire Senate for approval, where Republicans hold a 53-47 majority, normally assuring confirmation.   -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
‘Pandemic baby bonus’
Pandemic boosts child porn
Singapore PM in court!
Paris cafes to shut as Europe confronts second virus wave
Rahul Gandhi’s tractor rally against centre’s farm laws
Kyrgyz election results annulled after protests
Trump responsible for getting virus: Biden
Pence, Harris to debate through plexiglass


Latest News
Protest against rape sparks in Shahbagh
Youth's suicide over mother, sister's assault: SI sacked
HSC exams suspended, results based on JSC, SSC exams
‘Huawei Watch Fit’ coming to Bangladesh
Nation’s self-identity closely linked with Bangabandhu: PM
14 million tonnes of microplastics on sea floor: Study
China urges US to drop 'Cold War' mentality
Noakhali woman assault: Accused Delwar sued in rape case
Two killed in Rohingay camp clash are Bangladeshis
Protection of human rights of utmost importance to B'desh: Rabab Fatima
Most Read News
Rape, torture spark protests  
St Joseph School principal Robi Purification passes away
UP member among 2 held over Noakhali woman assault
Medical, dental admission question leak: Mastermind held
Principal Gopal Krishna murder: Death sentence of 3 convicts commuted
Kyrgyzstan cancels election result after night of chaos
Noakhali woman assault: 3 remanded
RAB hands over main accused to Begumganj police
Home Minister terms Noakhali incident 'extreme brutality'
Tension brews at Ukhiya Rohingya camp
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft