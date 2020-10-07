Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 7 October, 2020, 2:13 PM
Advance Search
latest HSC exams suspended, results based on JSC, SSC exams      
Home News

67 more test positive for Covid-19 in Ctg

Published : Wednesday, 7 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 80
Staff Correspondent

CHATTOGRAM, Oct 6: A total of 67 people were detected positive for coronavirus in the last 24 hours after testing 806 samples in five Covid-19 laboratories in district.
Among the newly detected patients, 48 are from Chattogram city and 19 from different upazilas of the district, hospital sources said.
The total number of infected patients now stands at 19,183 in the district, Dr Sheikh Fazle Rabbi, civil surgeon of Chattogram, said.




Meanwhile, the total number of recovered patients from the deadly coronavirus rose to 15,087 with the curing of 55 more people in the last 24 hours in Chattogram district.
"The recovered patients were discharged from different home isolations and dedicated corona isolation hospitals of the district as two consecutive real-time PCR tests found them negative," said Dr Sheikh Fazle Rabbi said.
Besides, 1,255 patients are undergoing treatment at isolation units of different hospitals in the port city and 288 died in the city and district, Dr Fazle Rabbi said.
"The percentage of recovery rate stands at 78.66 percent in the district," he added.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
67 more test positive for Covid-19 in Ctg
Marking the birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh rnMujibur Rahman and the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi
RMG worker killed in Savar road crash
C-19 disrupts mental health services in most countries: WHO survey
Flood situation in Ganges basin continues to remain steady
Fresh flood affects around 2.5 lakh people in Rajshahi region
Is your AC harming the environment?
Schoolgirl electrocuted in Narail


Latest News
Protest against rape sparks in Shahbagh
Youth's suicide over mother, sister's assault: SI sacked
HSC exams suspended, results based on JSC, SSC exams
‘Huawei Watch Fit’ coming to Bangladesh
Nation’s self-identity closely linked with Bangabandhu: PM
14 million tonnes of microplastics on sea floor: Study
China urges US to drop 'Cold War' mentality
Noakhali woman assault: Accused Delwar sued in rape case
Two killed in Rohingay camp clash are Bangladeshis
Protection of human rights of utmost importance to B'desh: Rabab Fatima
Most Read News
Rape, torture spark protests  
St Joseph School principal Robi Purification passes away
UP member among 2 held over Noakhali woman assault
Medical, dental admission question leak: Mastermind held
Principal Gopal Krishna murder: Death sentence of 3 convicts commuted
Kyrgyzstan cancels election result after night of chaos
Noakhali woman assault: 3 remanded
RAB hands over main accused to Begumganj police
Home Minister terms Noakhali incident 'extreme brutality'
Tension brews at Ukhiya Rohingya camp
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft