67 more test positive for Covid-19 in Ctg





Among the newly detected patients, 48 are from Chattogram city and 19 from different upazilas of the district, hospital sources said.

The total number of infected patients now stands at 19,183 in the district, Dr Sheikh Fazle Rabbi, civil surgeon of Chattogram, said.









Meanwhile, the total number of recovered patients from the deadly coronavirus rose to 15,087 with the curing of 55 more people in the last 24 hours in Chattogram district.

"The recovered patients were discharged from different home isolations and dedicated corona isolation hospitals of the district as two consecutive real-time PCR tests found them negative," said Dr Sheikh Fazle Rabbi said.

Besides, 1,255 patients are undergoing treatment at isolation units of different hospitals in the port city and 288 died in the city and district, Dr Fazle Rabbi said.

