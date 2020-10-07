HP Squad training camp commences today





Majority players of the Under-19 World Cup winning team have been kept in the troop. Afif Hossain Dhrubo, Naim Sheikh and Aminul Islam Biplob among the names have already got national caps. BCB kept seven batsmen and as many as spinners. The number of quick is surprisingly the highest. World Cup winning skipper Akbar Ali and Mahidul Islam Bhuiyan Ankon are the two wicket keepers in the squad.

The squad will undergo fitness and skill training up to October 09 before players who have been selected in teams for the forthcoming 50-over competition join their respective sides. Practice will re-commence after the one-day competition. In line with the health and safety requirements, the players were tested for Covid-19 on 05 October with all results returning negative.

HP SQUAD

Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Parvez Hossain Emon, Naim Sheikh, Shahadat Hossain, Mahmudul Hasan, Afif Hossain Dhrubo, Towhid Hridoy, Minhajul Abedin Afridi, Aminul Islam Biplob, Rakibul Hasan, Hasan Morad, Tanvir Islam, Rishad Hossain, Sk Mahadi Hasan, Shoriful Islam, Shafiqul Islam, Mukidul Islam Mugdho, Mrittunjoy Chowdhury Nipun, Shahin Alom, Sumon Khan, Noman Chowdhury Sagor, Avishek Das, Rejaur Rahman Raja, Mahidul Islam Bhuiyan Ankon, Akbar Ali.

















