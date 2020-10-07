Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 7 October, 2020, 2:13 PM
Advance Search
latest HSC exams suspended, results based on JSC, SSC exams      
Home Sports

HP Squad training camp commences today

Published : Wednesday, 7 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 48
Sports Reporter

BCB announced 25-member High Performance (HP) Squad on Tuesday. The training camp for HP players will start today at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Mirpur. BCB confirmed the news officially on Tuesday. 
Majority players of the Under-19 World Cup winning team have been kept in the troop. Afif Hossain Dhrubo, Naim Sheikh and Aminul Islam Biplob among the names have already got national caps. BCB kept seven batsmen and as many as spinners. The number of quick is surprisingly the highest. World Cup winning skipper Akbar Ali and Mahidul Islam Bhuiyan Ankon are the two wicket keepers in the squad.
The squad will undergo fitness and skill training up to October 09 before players who have been selected in teams for the forthcoming 50-over competition join their respective sides. Practice will re-commence after the one-day competition.  In line with the health and safety requirements, the players were tested for Covid-19 on 05 October with all results returning negative.   
HP SQUAD
Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Parvez Hossain Emon, Naim Sheikh, Shahadat Hossain, Mahmudul Hasan, Afif Hossain Dhrubo, Towhid Hridoy, Minhajul Abedin Afridi, Aminul Islam Biplob, Rakibul Hasan, Hasan Morad, Tanvir Islam, Rishad Hossain, Sk Mahadi Hasan, Shoriful Islam, Shafiqul Islam, Mukidul Islam Mugdho, Mrittunjoy Chowdhury Nipun, Shahin Alom, Sumon Khan, Noman Chowdhury Sagor, Avishek Das, Rejaur Rahman Raja, Mahidul Islam Bhuiyan Ankon, Akbar Ali.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
ManU sign Cavani in late transfer dash, Partey time for Arsenal
Djokovic keeps French Open title bid on track as Kenin survives
HP Squad training camp commences today
English cricket bosses warn 'bubble' tough to recreate
Kalshindur woman booters beat Lengura rivals 7-0
First and final warning' as Ashwin opts against Mankad run-out
FIFA, AFC president greets Salahuddin
Mashrafe to return to cricket with Corporate T20 League


Latest News
Protest against rape sparks in Shahbagh
Youth's suicide over mother, sister's assault: SI sacked
HSC exams suspended, results based on JSC, SSC exams
‘Huawei Watch Fit’ coming to Bangladesh
Nation’s self-identity closely linked with Bangabandhu: PM
14 million tonnes of microplastics on sea floor: Study
China urges US to drop 'Cold War' mentality
Noakhali woman assault: Accused Delwar sued in rape case
Two killed in Rohingay camp clash are Bangladeshis
Protection of human rights of utmost importance to B'desh: Rabab Fatima
Most Read News
Rape, torture spark protests  
St Joseph School principal Robi Purification passes away
UP member among 2 held over Noakhali woman assault
Medical, dental admission question leak: Mastermind held
Principal Gopal Krishna murder: Death sentence of 3 convicts commuted
Kyrgyzstan cancels election result after night of chaos
Noakhali woman assault: 3 remanded
RAB hands over main accused to Begumganj police
Home Minister terms Noakhali incident 'extreme brutality'
Tension brews at Ukhiya Rohingya camp
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft