Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 7 October, 2020, 2:13 PM
Advance Search
latest HSC exams suspended, results based on JSC, SSC exams      
Home Sports

English cricket bosses warn 'bubble' tough to recreate

Published : Wednesday, 7 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 57

LONDON, OCT 6: England cricket chiefs admitted the "bio-secure bubble" that saved the 2020 season could be impossible to recreate next year due to financial implications and mental health concerns.
The coronavirus pandemic initially threatened to wipe out the entire 2020 campaign but a full men's international programme went ahead alongside shortened county and women's calendars.
That helped avert the worst-case scenario of a £380 million ($493 million) loss to the game but English cricket still took a £100-million hit.
A day after the end of the domestic season, the England and Wales Cricket Board revealed it had spent more than £1 million on Covid-19 testing alone.
ECB chief medical officer Nick Peirce said more than 10,000 tests had been carried out, a scale of testing that was not feasible in the long term.
Chief executive Tom Harrison underlined the ECB's intention not to seek bailout money from the government but warned the losses would start to bite.   -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
ManU sign Cavani in late transfer dash, Partey time for Arsenal
Djokovic keeps French Open title bid on track as Kenin survives
HP Squad training camp commences today
English cricket bosses warn 'bubble' tough to recreate
Kalshindur woman booters beat Lengura rivals 7-0
First and final warning' as Ashwin opts against Mankad run-out
FIFA, AFC president greets Salahuddin
Mashrafe to return to cricket with Corporate T20 League


Latest News
Protest against rape sparks in Shahbagh
Youth's suicide over mother, sister's assault: SI sacked
HSC exams suspended, results based on JSC, SSC exams
‘Huawei Watch Fit’ coming to Bangladesh
Nation’s self-identity closely linked with Bangabandhu: PM
14 million tonnes of microplastics on sea floor: Study
China urges US to drop 'Cold War' mentality
Noakhali woman assault: Accused Delwar sued in rape case
Two killed in Rohingay camp clash are Bangladeshis
Protection of human rights of utmost importance to B'desh: Rabab Fatima
Most Read News
Rape, torture spark protests  
St Joseph School principal Robi Purification passes away
UP member among 2 held over Noakhali woman assault
Medical, dental admission question leak: Mastermind held
Principal Gopal Krishna murder: Death sentence of 3 convicts commuted
Kyrgyzstan cancels election result after night of chaos
Noakhali woman assault: 3 remanded
RAB hands over main accused to Begumganj police
Home Minister terms Noakhali incident 'extreme brutality'
Tension brews at Ukhiya Rohingya camp
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft