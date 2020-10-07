English cricket bosses warn 'bubble' tough to recreate





The coronavirus pandemic initially threatened to wipe out the entire 2020 campaign but a full men's international programme went ahead alongside shortened county and women's calendars.

That helped avert the worst-case scenario of a £380 million ($493 million) loss to the game but English cricket still took a £100-million hit.

A day after the end of the domestic season, the England and Wales Cricket Board revealed it had spent more than £1 million on Covid-19 testing alone.

ECB chief medical officer Nick Peirce said more than 10,000 tests had been carried out, a scale of testing that was not feasible in the long term.

Chief executive Tom Harrison underlined the ECB's intention not to seek bailout money from the government but warned the losses would start to bite. -AFP































