Kalshindur woman booters beat Lengura rivals 7-0

The women's football team of Kalshindur village under Dhobaura Upazila of Mymensingh District registered a 7-0 win over the challenger from Lengura Union under Kalmakanda upazila of Netrokona District in a friendly match on Monday at Kalshindur. The Kalshindur women, with national booters like skipper Maria Manda, Tahura and Shamsunnahar in the team, unquestionably played a dominating match on the day. These national booters are likely to join the residential camp at the BFF House on the eighth of October and before that they amazed the local people with their arty football. People of all walks along with representatives of local authorities enjoyed the match. photo: Our Correspondent