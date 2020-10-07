Video
Wednesday, 7 October, 2020
First and final warning' as Ashwin opts against Mankad run-out

Published : Wednesday, 7 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM

DUBAI, OCT 6: Delhi Capitals spinner Ravichandran Ashwin said he wouldn't be giving any more warnings after he resisted taking a controversial 'Mankad' run-out in the Indian Premier League under strict orders from his coach Ricky Ponting.
Ashwin, who famously Mankaded England's Jos Buttler in last year's competition, instead stopped his run-up and warned Aaron Finch when the Australian ventured out of his crease at the non-striker's end.
Before the tournament, Ponting had said Mankading was "not within the spirit of the game" and that he would be having a "hard conversation" with Ashwin on the subject.
"Let's make it clear !! First and final warning for 2020. I am making it official and don't blame me later on," Ashwin tweeted after Monday's game against Royal Challengers Bangalore in Dubai.   -AFP


