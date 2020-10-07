FIFA, AFC president greets Salahuddin





FIFA president Gianni Infantino and Asian Football Confederation (AFC) president Salman bin Ibrahim Al Khalifa in a separate letters greeted Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) president Kazi Mohammad Salahuddin who was re-elected as president of BFF, said a BFF press releas.In a letter from FIFA president said: "Please accept my warmest greetings and sincerest congratulations on your re-election as president of the BFF for the 2020-24 period, at the BFF Elective Congress 2020 held on Saturday,3 October, in Dhaka. I would also be grateful if you could please convey my felicitations to the members of the executive committee elected and re-elected with you, and I seize the opportunity to thank you for your efforts and for your engagement for the development of our sport and the promotion of its values in Bangladesh and in the region. Sending you and your team my best wishes for this new mandate and every success for all the challenges that lie ahead, I look forward, dear president, to continuing to work with you for the growth and prosperity of football in Bangladesh, in South Asia and around the world in the years to come."AFC president said: "It's my pleasure to extend to you my personal congratulations and best wishes on your re-election as the president of the Bangladesh Football Federation for the term 2020-24, at its Elective Congress held on October 3, 2020 in Dhaka. Your election is a testimony of the faith the Bangladeshi football family has in your abilities and I assure you of my full support". -BSS