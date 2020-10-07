Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 7 October, 2020, 2:13 PM
Advance Search
latest HSC exams suspended, results based on JSC, SSC exams      
Home Sports

Mashrafe to return to cricket with Corporate T20 League

Published : Wednesday, 7 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 58

Former skipper Mashrafe Bin Mortaza is set to return cricket with Corporate T20 league, which the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) will organize in November.
Mashrafe's name was not included in the three-team 50-over competition that raised a question whether he was completely ignored but the BCB president Nazmul Hassan Papon cleared the air by saying that Mashrafe will play Corporate Cricket League. The three-team 50-over completion will start from October 11.
"It is not that he doesn't want to play three-team 50-over competition but he suddenly heard that the tournament will be held. He hasn't had adequate practice and moreover if someone wants to play this tournament, he would have to stay quarantined for 14 days and will have to be in a biosecure bubble," Papon said here today.
"But he will play the Corporate T20 which we will organize in the midst of November."
The BCB however is yet to finalize the rules and regulations of the Corporate League but they made it clear the tournament will be held as part of the continuing initiatives of the BCB aimed at a gradual resumption of normal cricketing activities which have been disrupted since March this year due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
"It is sure that the Corporate League will be held. But we haven't yet decided whether there will be an auction or foreign cricketers will be allowed. But I think there will be an auction. However it is not sure how many foreign cricketers will be allowed. Moreover we haven't yet decided whether the tournament will be open or there will be a player pool. We have to decide many things," Papon informed.
Papon further said the tournament won't be held on a larger scale like Bangladesh Premier League (BPL).
"This is a small budget tournament, not like the BPL. So I don't think there will be any problem holding the league," he said.   -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
ManU sign Cavani in late transfer dash, Partey time for Arsenal
Djokovic keeps French Open title bid on track as Kenin survives
HP Squad training camp commences today
English cricket bosses warn 'bubble' tough to recreate
Kalshindur woman booters beat Lengura rivals 7-0
First and final warning' as Ashwin opts against Mankad run-out
FIFA, AFC president greets Salahuddin
Mashrafe to return to cricket with Corporate T20 League


Latest News
Protest against rape sparks in Shahbagh
Youth's suicide over mother, sister's assault: SI sacked
HSC exams suspended, results based on JSC, SSC exams
‘Huawei Watch Fit’ coming to Bangladesh
Nation’s self-identity closely linked with Bangabandhu: PM
14 million tonnes of microplastics on sea floor: Study
China urges US to drop 'Cold War' mentality
Noakhali woman assault: Accused Delwar sued in rape case
Two killed in Rohingay camp clash are Bangladeshis
Protection of human rights of utmost importance to B'desh: Rabab Fatima
Most Read News
Rape, torture spark protests  
St Joseph School principal Robi Purification passes away
UP member among 2 held over Noakhali woman assault
Medical, dental admission question leak: Mastermind held
Principal Gopal Krishna murder: Death sentence of 3 convicts commuted
Kyrgyzstan cancels election result after night of chaos
Noakhali woman assault: 3 remanded
RAB hands over main accused to Begumganj police
Home Minister terms Noakhali incident 'extreme brutality'
Tension brews at Ukhiya Rohingya camp
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft