Mashrafe to return to cricket with Corporate T20 League





Mashrafe's name was not included in the three-team 50-over competition that raised a question whether he was completely ignored but the BCB president Nazmul Hassan Papon cleared the air by saying that Mashrafe will play Corporate Cricket League. The three-team 50-over completion will start from October 11.

"It is not that he doesn't want to play three-team 50-over competition but he suddenly heard that the tournament will be held. He hasn't had adequate practice and moreover if someone wants to play this tournament, he would have to stay quarantined for 14 days and will have to be in a biosecure bubble," Papon said here today.

"But he will play the Corporate T20 which we will organize in the midst of November."

The BCB however is yet to finalize the rules and regulations of the Corporate League but they made it clear the tournament will be held as part of the continuing initiatives of the BCB aimed at a gradual resumption of normal cricketing activities which have been disrupted since March this year due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

"It is sure that the Corporate League will be held. But we haven't yet decided whether there will be an auction or foreign cricketers will be allowed. But I think there will be an auction. However it is not sure how many foreign cricketers will be allowed. Moreover we haven't yet decided whether the tournament will be open or there will be a player pool. We have to decide many things," Papon informed.

Papon further said the tournament won't be held on a larger scale like Bangladesh Premier League (BPL).

"This is a small budget tournament, not like the BPL. So I don't think there will be any problem holding the league," he said. -BSS































