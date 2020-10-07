Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 7 October, 2020, 2:13 PM
Advance Search
latest HSC exams suspended, results based on JSC, SSC exams      
Home Sports

Bangladesh intra-squad 2nd practice match

Tamim, Shadman storm fetch comfortable victory for Cook-XI

Published : Wednesday, 7 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 47
Sports Reporter

Dashing opener Tamim Iqbal and his contemporary Test partner Shadman Islam Anik slaughter at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Mirpur on Tuesday as Ryan Cook-XI beat Ottis Gibson-XI comfortably by six wickets in the 2nd two-day practice match. 
Heavy downpour at Mirpur consumed half of the day's game and revised target for Cook-XI was set 200 runs to be achieved from 45 overs, which they achieved comfortably losing four wickets with 20 balls to spare after Tamim, Shadman's fireworks.
Opener duo assembled 107 runs. Shadman was the leading scorer of the day with 83 runs hitting eight boundaries and one maximum while Tamim collected 64 runs with 10 fours. Skipper Mominul Haque had gone for 10 and Mushfiqur Rahim departed with 11 runs. Yasir Ali Rabbi and Mohammad Mithun were unbeaten with 24 and five runs respectively as Cook-XI reached at 201 from 41.4 overs.
Spinner Nayeem Hasan took two wickets for Gibson-XI whereas Mosaddek Hossain and Rubel Hossain shared one wicket each. Like previous match, Mustafizur Rahman went wicket-less.
Earlier on Monday, Gibson-XI posted 248 for eight on the board after thankful contributions from veteran batsman Imrul Kayes (60) and Mahmudullah Riyad (56). Taskin Ahmed hauled three wickets while Mohammad Mithun took two.
The 1st practice match between the teams was held between October 2 and 3 which ended in a draw.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
ManU sign Cavani in late transfer dash, Partey time for Arsenal
Djokovic keeps French Open title bid on track as Kenin survives
HP Squad training camp commences today
English cricket bosses warn 'bubble' tough to recreate
Kalshindur woman booters beat Lengura rivals 7-0
First and final warning' as Ashwin opts against Mankad run-out
FIFA, AFC president greets Salahuddin
Mashrafe to return to cricket with Corporate T20 League


Latest News
Protest against rape sparks in Shahbagh
Youth's suicide over mother, sister's assault: SI sacked
HSC exams suspended, results based on JSC, SSC exams
‘Huawei Watch Fit’ coming to Bangladesh
Nation’s self-identity closely linked with Bangabandhu: PM
14 million tonnes of microplastics on sea floor: Study
China urges US to drop 'Cold War' mentality
Noakhali woman assault: Accused Delwar sued in rape case
Two killed in Rohingay camp clash are Bangladeshis
Protection of human rights of utmost importance to B'desh: Rabab Fatima
Most Read News
Rape, torture spark protests  
St Joseph School principal Robi Purification passes away
UP member among 2 held over Noakhali woman assault
Medical, dental admission question leak: Mastermind held
Principal Gopal Krishna murder: Death sentence of 3 convicts commuted
Kyrgyzstan cancels election result after night of chaos
Noakhali woman assault: 3 remanded
RAB hands over main accused to Begumganj police
Home Minister terms Noakhali incident 'extreme brutality'
Tension brews at Ukhiya Rohingya camp
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft