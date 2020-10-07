Tamim, Shadman storm fetch comfortable victory for Cook-XI





Heavy downpour at Mirpur consumed half of the day's game and revised target for Cook-XI was set 200 runs to be achieved from 45 overs, which they achieved comfortably losing four wickets with 20 balls to spare after Tamim, Shadman's fireworks.

Opener duo assembled 107 runs. Shadman was the leading scorer of the day with 83 runs hitting eight boundaries and one maximum while Tamim collected 64 runs with 10 fours. Skipper Mominul Haque had gone for 10 and Mushfiqur Rahim departed with 11 runs. Yasir Ali Rabbi and Mohammad Mithun were unbeaten with 24 and five runs respectively as Cook-XI reached at 201 from 41.4 overs.

Spinner Nayeem Hasan took two wickets for Gibson-XI whereas Mosaddek Hossain and Rubel Hossain shared one wicket each. Like previous match, Mustafizur Rahman went wicket-less.

Earlier on Monday, Gibson-XI posted 248 for eight on the board after thankful contributions from veteran batsman Imrul Kayes (60) and Mahmudullah Riyad (56). Taskin Ahmed hauled three wickets while Mohammad Mithun took two.

The 1st practice match between the teams was held between October 2 and 3 which ended in a draw.





























