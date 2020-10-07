Plans of Sheikh Hasina Youth Volunteer Award





The awards will be handed over by the Ministry of Youth and Sports (MoYS) at the OIC Youth Capital programme this year and will continue in coming years.

While addressing a meeting in Gazipur on Tuesday, State Minister for Youth and Sports Zahid Ahsan Russel said, "Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has set up an example of visionary leadership in the world to fight Coronavirus pandemic. Prime Minister has emerged as humanitarian statesman in the global crisis. To show honour to the contribution of Prime Minister, Ministry of Youth and Sports plans the specialised awards."

He further mentioned that Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has proven her excellence to save the people from emergency of any calamities in the country.

The State Minister ensured that the youths contributed in tackling corona virus pandemic will get priority in first edition of 'Sheikh Hasina Youth Volunteer Awards'.

State Minister Russel distributed donation to the critical disease patients as chief guest at a function at Deputy Commissioner Office in Gazipur. District administration and social service office organised the programme.

Some 85 patients received donations worth of Tk 4.25 million and 80 social organisations received worth of Tk 2.36 million.





















