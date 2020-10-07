Video
Wednesday, 7 October, 2020, 2:12 PM
Home Sports

Bangladesh Intra-squad ODI tournament

BCB announces 3 squads sans Mashrafe

Published : Wednesday, 7 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 74
Sports Reporter

Competitive cricket will return to Bangladesh after a gap of six months with a three-team one-day tournament. The tournament is scheduled to kick off on October 11. Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) announced three squads and itinerary of the tournament officially on Tuesday.
The competition will feature National cricketers, players from the High Performance Unit and selected members of the 2020 ICC Under-19 World Cup champion squad. The event is a part of the continuing initiatives of the BCB aimed at a gradual resumption of normal cricketing activities which have been disrupted since March this year due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
The tournament is expected to provide leading and upcoming cricketers the opportunity for some quality competitive cricket in the current situation.
The three teams have been named after respective captains Mahmudullah Riyad, Najmul Hossain Shanto and Tamim Iqbal khan. Each team has 15 members alongside three stand-bys.
"Tamim will lead one-side. Mushfique is in a different team but he is unwilling to do captaincy, So, Shanto will lead this team. Mahmudullah is in another team and he will lead it," BCB President Nazmul Hasan Papon informed journalists at Mirpur on Tuesday.
Legendary cricketer and the most successful captain of Bangladesh Cricket team, who retired as the captain of Tigers ODI team in March this year but decided to keep playing, is not considered among 54 names for the tournament.
The three teams however, will face each other twice with the top two on points table featuring in the final on October 23. All the games will take place at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Mirpur and will be day/night. There will be reserve days for every match.
Nazmul also informed that the whole tournament will be streamed online and the final will be telecasted. To ensure health and safety standards for Covid-19, the players, support staff, match officials and relevant personnel including grounds and facilities staff will be placed in a bio-secure bubble for the tournament.  
 
SQUADS         
Mahmud Ullah XI
Mahmudullah (Captain), Naim Sheikh, Liton Das, Mominul Haque, Mahmudul Hasan, Nurul Hasan Sohan, Shabbir Rahaman, Imrul Kayes, Hasan Mahmud, Ebadot Hossain Chowdhury, Rubel Hossain, Mrittunjoy Chowdhury Nipun, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Rakibul Hasan, Aminul Islam Biplob.
Standby: Abu Haider Rony, Sunzamul Islam, Hasan Murad.

Najmul XI
Najmul Hossain Shanto (Captain), Soumya Sarkar, Saif Hasan, Afif Hossain Dhrubo, Mushfiqur Rahim, Towhid Ridoy, Irfan Sukkur, Pervez Hossain Emon, Taskin Ahmed, Mohammed Al-Amin Hossain, Abu Jayed Rahi, Muqidul Islam Mugdho, Nayeem Hasan, Nasum Ahmed, Rishad Hossain
Standby: Sumon Khan, Shadman Islam, Tanvir Islam
Tamim XI
Tamim Iqbal Khan (Captain), Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Mosaddek Hossain Saikat, Md Mithun, Shahadat Hossain Dipu, Yasir Ali Chowdhury, Akbar Ali, Anamul Haque Bijoy, Md Shaif Uddin, Mustafizur Rahman, Syed Khaled Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Sk Mahadi Hasan, Taijul Islam, Minhajul Abedin Afridi
Stand by: Shafiqul Islam, Mahidul Ankon, Mehedi Hasan Rana.


