

Shakib's 'zero tolerance' against women harassment

Shakib who has been serving a ban imposed by the International Cricket Council (ICC) due to his failure to report the corrupt approaches was saddened by some gruesome violence against women in the country in recent time.

He said it is the high time to raise the voice against those culprits who tarnished the image of the country by harassing the women and children.

"I am the son of a wonderful woman, husband to a wonderful woman, brother to a wonderful woman and the father of two young wonderful women too," he wrote in his verified facebook post on Tuesday.

"I cannot stay silent against the heinous wrong doings, especially rape and murder, these savage beings are committing against women and children irrespective of their age or religion on a daily basis and neither should you. I stand against all kinds of hatred and violence against human beings."

He also added that the people should fight for each other's right because the freedom fighters fought for the rights of the people of this country.

"It is our duty to protect and fight for each others' rights just as our freedom fighters fought for our rights when it mattered most."

"Let us join hands and fight against this moral plague in our country and protect our women and children so they can dream and live their lives without fear. Remember, if we let this barbaric behavior and mentality continue, one day the victim may end up actually being one of our loved ones."

Shakib came to Bangladesh last month to have practice as he wanted to prepare him for the Sri Lanka series, which was later postponed for indefinite time due to the indifference between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka Cricket over the quarantine period issue. Shakib's will be free to join the Bangladesh team on October 29. -BSS





























