Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 7 October, 2020, 2:12 PM
Advance Search
latest HSC exams suspended, results based on JSC, SSC exams      
Home Sports

Shakib's 'zero tolerance' against women harassment

Published : Wednesday, 7 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 74

Shakib's 'zero tolerance' against women harassment

Shakib's 'zero tolerance' against women harassment

Ace all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan raised his voice against the women harassment, urging all to fight against this moral plague and protect 'our women and children so they can dream and live their lives without fear.'
Shakib who has been serving a ban imposed by the International Cricket Council (ICC) due to his failure to report the corrupt approaches was saddened by some gruesome violence against women in the country in recent time.
He said it is the high time to raise the voice against those culprits who tarnished the image of the country by harassing the women and children.
"I am the son of a wonderful woman, husband to a wonderful woman, brother to a wonderful woman and the father of two young wonderful women too," he wrote in his verified facebook post on Tuesday.
"I cannot stay silent against the heinous wrong doings, especially rape and murder, these savage beings are committing against women and children irrespective of their age or religion on a daily basis and neither should you. I stand against all kinds of hatred and violence against human beings."
He also added that the people should fight for each other's right because the freedom fighters fought for the rights of the people of this country.
"It is our duty to protect and fight for each others' rights just as our freedom fighters fought for our rights when it mattered most."
"Let us join hands and fight against this moral plague in our country and protect our women and children so they can dream and live their lives without fear. Remember, if we let this barbaric behavior and mentality continue, one day the victim may end up actually being one of our loved ones."
Shakib came to Bangladesh last month to have practice as he wanted to prepare him for the Sri Lanka series, which was later postponed for indefinite time due to the indifference between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka Cricket over the quarantine period issue. Shakib's will be free to join the Bangladesh team on October 29.   -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
ManU sign Cavani in late transfer dash, Partey time for Arsenal
Djokovic keeps French Open title bid on track as Kenin survives
HP Squad training camp commences today
English cricket bosses warn 'bubble' tough to recreate
Kalshindur woman booters beat Lengura rivals 7-0
First and final warning' as Ashwin opts against Mankad run-out
FIFA, AFC president greets Salahuddin
Mashrafe to return to cricket with Corporate T20 League


Latest News
Protest against rape sparks in Shahbagh
Youth's suicide over mother, sister's assault: SI sacked
HSC exams suspended, results based on JSC, SSC exams
‘Huawei Watch Fit’ coming to Bangladesh
Nation’s self-identity closely linked with Bangabandhu: PM
14 million tonnes of microplastics on sea floor: Study
China urges US to drop 'Cold War' mentality
Noakhali woman assault: Accused Delwar sued in rape case
Two killed in Rohingay camp clash are Bangladeshis
Protection of human rights of utmost importance to B'desh: Rabab Fatima
Most Read News
Rape, torture spark protests  
St Joseph School principal Robi Purification passes away
UP member among 2 held over Noakhali woman assault
Medical, dental admission question leak: Mastermind held
Principal Gopal Krishna murder: Death sentence of 3 convicts commuted
Kyrgyzstan cancels election result after night of chaos
Noakhali woman assault: 3 remanded
RAB hands over main accused to Begumganj police
Home Minister terms Noakhali incident 'extreme brutality'
Tension brews at Ukhiya Rohingya camp
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft