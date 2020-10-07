BANKING EVENT

Bangladesh Bank Financial Inclusion Department General Manager Md. Anwarul Islam (Chief Guest) along with Mutual Trust Bank (MTB) Ltd Additional Managing Director and Chief Business Officer Syed Rafiqul Haq, inaugurating MTB's agent banking centre at Fulbaria, Mymensingh recently. Bank officials, local elite, leaders of local business associations are also attended the programme. Later on, as part of bank's CSR programme "SwapnoSarathi", MTB distributed 20 bicycles amongst underprivileged meritorious students of local schools and colleges. photo: Bank