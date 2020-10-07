

Premier Bank holds orientation in digital platform

Learning and Talent Development Center of The Premier Bank Ltd recently arranged an "Orientation Program in Digital Platform" for the newly recruited Management Trainee Officers, and Trainee Junior Officers, says a press release.Advisor Muhammed Ali, Managing Director and CEO M. Reazul Karim Golam Awlia and other high officials attendant in this programme to encouraging and inspiring words to ignite enthusiasm among the newly recruited officials.Managing Director M Reazul Karim mentioned that hiring in the midst of such crisis in not an easy task and social distancing has made it a challenge to find candidates to fill the necessary positions to keep the organisation afloat. Still Premier Bank has chosen the right candidates to fill in these positions.