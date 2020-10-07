Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 7 October, 2020, 2:12 PM
Advance Search
latest HSC exams suspended, results based on JSC, SSC exams      
Home Business

Philippine Airlines to slash jobs as virus curbs bite

Published : Wednesday, 7 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 32

MANILA, Oct 6: Philippine Airlines will cut around a third of its workforce by the end of this year as part of an overhaul triggered by crippling coronavirus travel restrictions. 
The pandemic has devastated the global aviation industry, forcing airlines to seek government bailouts, furlough workers and slash jobs.
"The collapse in travel demand and persistent travel restrictions on most global and domestic routes have made retrenchment inevitable," the airline said Monday, announcing the loss of up to 35 per cent of its more than 7,000 employees through voluntary resignations and forced layoffs.
"The retrenchment is part of a larger restructuring and recovery plan as the flag carrier rebuilds its... network amid the global pandemic."
Commercial flights were grounded for more than two months during the country's lockdown, which sent the economy into recession and left millions out of work.
Philippine Airlines said it was operating less than 15 per cent of its normal number of daily flights after eight months of restrictions.
PAL Holdings, the listed parent of the airline, sank deeper into the red in the first half with a net loss of 20.75 billion pesos ($428.6 million). That compared with a 2.98 billion peso net loss in the same period last year.
The announcement comes as the Philippines takes tentative steps to revive its battered tourism industry by allowing domestic travellers to visit Boracay island, famed for its white sand beaches.
Strict protocols require tourists to test negative for Covid-19 before they can travel to the popular holiday destination.
The Philippines has the highest coronavirus caseload in Southeast Asia, with more than 324,000 confirmed infections, including more than 5,800 deaths.   -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BANKING EVENT
Premier Bank holds orientation in digital platform
Brazil GDP decline set for less than feared at 5.8pc: IMF
Philippine Airlines to slash jobs as virus curbs bite
Japan mulls test on major banks to gauge impact of C-19
India's Basmati claim to be challenged
IPDC, Prothom Alo honour school teachers
Australia central bank holds rates, but easing expected soon


Latest News
Protest against rape sparks in Shahbagh
Youth's suicide over mother, sister's assault: SI sacked
HSC exams suspended, results based on JSC, SSC exams
‘Huawei Watch Fit’ coming to Bangladesh
Nation’s self-identity closely linked with Bangabandhu: PM
14 million tonnes of microplastics on sea floor: Study
China urges US to drop 'Cold War' mentality
Noakhali woman assault: Accused Delwar sued in rape case
Two killed in Rohingay camp clash are Bangladeshis
Protection of human rights of utmost importance to B'desh: Rabab Fatima
Most Read News
Rape, torture spark protests  
St Joseph School principal Robi Purification passes away
UP member among 2 held over Noakhali woman assault
Medical, dental admission question leak: Mastermind held
Principal Gopal Krishna murder: Death sentence of 3 convicts commuted
Kyrgyzstan cancels election result after night of chaos
Noakhali woman assault: 3 remanded
RAB hands over main accused to Begumganj police
Home Minister terms Noakhali incident 'extreme brutality'
Tension brews at Ukhiya Rohingya camp
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft