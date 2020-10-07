Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 7 October, 2020, 2:12 PM
Advance Search
latest HSC exams suspended, results based on JSC, SSC exams      
Home Business

Japan mulls test on major banks to gauge impact of C-19

Published : Wednesday, 7 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 38

TOKYO, Oct 6: Japan plan to conduct stress tests on its five major financial institutions this year that look into how the coronavirus pandemic could affect their earnings and capital, the central bank said on Tuesday.
Unlike many Western nations, where regulators stress tests many banks simultaneously based on standardised risk scenarios, Japan had relied on stress tests conducted individually by each bank.
As prolonged ultra-low interest rates prod major banks to diversify operations in search of yields, however, Japanese authorities decided to align their approach to that of their overseas counterparts, the Bank of Japan (BOJ) said in a report.
For the first time, the BOJ and banking regulator Financial Services Agency (FSA) conducted joint stress tests on five major financial institutions in December, it said.
The regulators presented its findings to the five institutions - Japan's three megabanks plus Norinchukin Bank and Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings - with feedback in July.
The BOJ and FSA will conduct such stress tests regularly, with the one this year likely to scrutinise how resilient the financial institutions are to risks posed by COVID-19, the report said.
 "The biggest challenge would be on how to set the baseline and 'tail event' scenarios that take into account the impact from the coronavirus pandemic," the report said.
The findings of the stress tests will not be published and used mostly as a basis for communication between the regulators and financial institutions, it said.   -Reuters


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BANKING EVENT
Premier Bank holds orientation in digital platform
Brazil GDP decline set for less than feared at 5.8pc: IMF
Philippine Airlines to slash jobs as virus curbs bite
Japan mulls test on major banks to gauge impact of C-19
India's Basmati claim to be challenged
IPDC, Prothom Alo honour school teachers
Australia central bank holds rates, but easing expected soon


Latest News
Protest against rape sparks in Shahbagh
Youth's suicide over mother, sister's assault: SI sacked
HSC exams suspended, results based on JSC, SSC exams
‘Huawei Watch Fit’ coming to Bangladesh
Nation’s self-identity closely linked with Bangabandhu: PM
14 million tonnes of microplastics on sea floor: Study
China urges US to drop 'Cold War' mentality
Noakhali woman assault: Accused Delwar sued in rape case
Two killed in Rohingay camp clash are Bangladeshis
Protection of human rights of utmost importance to B'desh: Rabab Fatima
Most Read News
Rape, torture spark protests  
St Joseph School principal Robi Purification passes away
UP member among 2 held over Noakhali woman assault
Medical, dental admission question leak: Mastermind held
Principal Gopal Krishna murder: Death sentence of 3 convicts commuted
Kyrgyzstan cancels election result after night of chaos
Noakhali woman assault: 3 remanded
RAB hands over main accused to Begumganj police
Home Minister terms Noakhali incident 'extreme brutality'
Tension brews at Ukhiya Rohingya camp
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft