India's Basmati claim to be challenged





This was decided during a meeting chaired by Adviser to the Prime Minister on Commerce Razak Dawood. The meeting was attended by Secretary Commerce, Chairman, Intellectual Pro­perty Organisation (IPO-Pakistan), representatives of Rice Exporters Asso­ciation of Pakistan (Reap) and the legal fraternity.

An official statement issued after the meeting said that Reap representatives were of the view that Pakistan is a major grower and producer of Basmati rice and India's claim for exclusivity is unjustified.

Mr. Dawood categorically said that Pakistan will vehemently oppose India's application in the European Union and restrain India from obtaining exclusive GI tag of Basmati rice. He further supported the concerns of Reap and relevant stakeholders and ensured that their claim for Basmati rice as GI will be protected.

It is pertinent to mention that India submitted an application in the EU claiming sole ownership of Basmati rice, falsely misrepresenting its exclusivity. -Dawn

































