Wednesday, 7 October, 2020, 2:12 PM
IPDC, Prothom Alo honour school teachers

Published : Wednesday, 7 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 33
Business Desk

IPDC Finance Limited and The Daily Prothom Alo are jointly organizing 'IPDC-Prothom Alo Priyo Shikkhok Shommanona 2020,' which was held for the first time in 2019 to establish a stronger societal honour of primary and secondary level school-teachers and their contribution to the society.
This year's event was inaugurated through a virtual ceremony to celebrate 'International Teachers Day' on Monday with live broadcast  from the official Facebook pages of both IPDC and Prothom Alo.
Mominul Islam, Managing Director & CEO, IPDC Finance Limited; Motiur Rahman, Editor, Daily Prothom Alo; Professor Kaykobad, computer scientist, teacher, columinst and writer; Anisul Haque, author, screenwriter, novelist and dramatist, Associate Editor, Daily Prothom Alo; Nasima Akhter, Principal, Biddamoyi Government High School, Mymensingh; Shahan Ara Begum, Principal, Ideal School & College, Motijheel; Lutfunnisa Khanom, Assistant Teacher, Jamal Khan Kushumkumari Girls High School, Chattogram; and Ayman Sadik, Founder, Ten Minute School, were present during the inauguration ceremony.
Munir Hasan, Youth Coordinator of Daily Prothom Alo, was the host of the ceremony. The speakers expressed their appreciation for creating an event to honor primary & secondary level school-teachers and requested everyone to nominate and recognize their own school teachers.
To raise awareness about the importance of 'Priyo Shikkhok Shommanona' Mominul Islam, Managing Director & CEO of IPDC, stated, "Teachers play a significant part in shaping the future of any nation. We must give back to them for their contributions if we want to create a financially sound, compassionate, and honorable society. It is our responsibility to assure the financial well-being and respect of our teachers in the society."
Motiur Rahman, Editor of Prothom Alo, said, ''We have always wanted to give back to our teachers, especially the school teachers. This year, we have taken the program online in response to the pandemic, however, we hope to launch it with the same level of success like the previous year."
Professor Mohammad Kaykobad stated in admiration of this initiative, "Priyo Shikkhok Shommanona is a platform that aims to inspire and encourage the teachers of this country. The only way to encourage them to outperform themselves is through inspiring them with such honor.''
All Bangladeshi nationals, aged 18 years or above, can nominate his/her primary or secondary level school teacher as a 'Priyo Shikkhok'. The nominated teachers' age must be at least 40 and can be actively teaching or retired. A nominee can submit up to three nominations. To nominate a 'Priyo Shikkhok', one has to fill up the nomination form, which is available in www.priyoshikkhok.com, and send it electronically or by mail. Submissions open from 5th October till 5th November, 2020.


