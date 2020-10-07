Video
Robi brings cloud based Microsoft 365 software solutions

Published : Wednesday, 7 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 23
Business Desk

The  leading  digital  services  provider  of  the  country,  Robi  has recently launched cloud based Microsoft 365 software and Microsoft Exchange OnlineEmailservices bundling with Robi4.5G internet data pack.
Customers can avail original version of popular Microsoft  365  software  like  Word,  Excel,  Outlook,  Mictosoft  Teams,  OneDrive storage and business class email with multiple security options.Robi organized an in-house promotion kick-off programme to launch the offers.
Robi Chief Enterprise  Business  Officer  Md.  Adil  Hossain  inaugarated  the  promotion  campaign at  the company's corporate office in Gulshan.
In  his  short  speech,  he  pointed,  bringing  Microsoft cloud-based software and services in market is part of Robi's vision to bring digital services to each and every enterprise and SME customers.
Microsoft 365 packages and exchange emails include Robi's 2GB up to 8GB data pack that help  users  to  smoothly  use  the  original  Microsoft  application  and  services.


