Robi brings cloud based Microsoft 365 software solutions





Customers can avail original version of popular Microsoft 365 software like Word, Excel, Outlook, Mictosoft Teams, OneDrive storage and business class email with multiple security options.Robi organized an in-house promotion kick-off programme to launch the offers.

Robi Chief Enterprise Business Officer Md. Adil Hossain inaugarated the promotion campaign at the company's corporate office in Gulshan.

In his short speech, he pointed, bringing Microsoft cloud-based software and services in market is part of Robi's vision to bring digital services to each and every enterprise and SME customers.

Microsoft 365 packages and exchange emails include Robi's 2GB up to 8GB data pack that help users to smoothly use the original Microsoft application and services.

































