Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 7 October, 2020, 2:11 PM
Advance Search
latest HSC exams suspended, results based on JSC, SSC exams      
Home Business

USAID inspects C-19 response activities in Sylhet region

Published : Wednesday, 7 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 66
Business Correspondent

United States Agency for International Development (USAID) Mission Director Derrick S. Brown attend a meeting in Moulvi Bazar during his recent visit to Sylhet region.

United States Agency for International Development (USAID) Mission Director Derrick S. Brown attend a meeting in Moulvi Bazar during his recent visit to Sylhet region.

United States Agency for International Development (USAID) Mission Director Derrick S. Brown visited the Sylhet region from Sunday to Tuesday to observe key USAID activities complementing the Government of Bangladesh's COVID-19 response efforts. 
Mission Director Brown also launched USAID's flagship tuberculosis (TB) activity "Alliance for Combating Tuberculosis in Bangladesh" (ACTB) in Sylhet Division as part of the US government's commitment to end TB globally.
"It's an honor to meet dedicated doctors, nurses, laboratory technicians, and other health workers, and learn how they continue to tirelessly serve people.  I feel proud USAID is helping to build the capacity of health workers and improve delivery of health services," Mission Director Brown said.
During his visit, Brown met with government officials, frontline health care providers, and programme participants. 
At the 100-bed Narsingdi District Hospital the Mission Director met with 20 doctors and nurses who participated in USAID-supported training on infection control and case management to effectively respond to the COVID-19 pandemic. 
They represent a handful of the 20,000 doctors and nurses, across Bangladesh, who received COVID-19 related training made possible through funding from USAID.
In Sylhet Sadar, the Mission Director together with Prof. (Dr.) Md. Shamiul Islam, Line Director of the National Tuberculosis Control Program (NTP), visited the Tuberculosis Screening and Treatment Center (TB STC) to observe ongoing TB services amid the coronavirus outbreak. 
Due to the COVID-19 situation, there has been a decrease in the reporting of TB cases across the country.  USAID's ACTB activity works closely with both formal and informal private service providers to refer suspected TB cases to the TB STC.
Mr. Brown also visited the Regional TB reference laboratory (RTRL) in Sylhet, the first and only containerized Biosafety level -3 laboratory for TB in Bangladesh planned, built, and installed with US government assistance, through USAID, and transferred to the Bangladesh government in August 2018.
At the Smiling Sun Clinic in Moulvibazar, managed by the Surjer Hashi Network (SHN) through USAID's Advancing Universal Health Coverage (AUHC) activity, Mission Director Brown observed how essential health services continue to be provided during the ongoing pandemic.
The US government was one of the first donors to mobilize funds to support Bangladesh's COVID-19 response efforts, contributing over $56.5 million so far, including nearly $38 million from USAID in development and humanitarian assistance. 
This assistance is helping strengthen COVID-19 testing capacity of Bangladesh laboratories; improve the care given to COVID-19 patients; control the spread of the infection; and dispel myths and misconceptions about the disease.
The U.S. government, through USAID, has provided more than $8 billion in development assistance to Bangladesh since its independence.  In 2019, USAID alone provided over $200 million to improve the lives of people in Bangladesh through programs that expand food security and economic opportunity, improve health and education, promote democratic institutions and practices, protect the environment, and increase resilience to climate change.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BANKING EVENT
Premier Bank holds orientation in digital platform
Brazil GDP decline set for less than feared at 5.8pc: IMF
Philippine Airlines to slash jobs as virus curbs bite
Japan mulls test on major banks to gauge impact of C-19
India's Basmati claim to be challenged
IPDC, Prothom Alo honour school teachers
Australia central bank holds rates, but easing expected soon


Latest News
Protest against rape sparks in Shahbagh
Youth's suicide over mother, sister's assault: SI sacked
HSC exams suspended, results based on JSC, SSC exams
‘Huawei Watch Fit’ coming to Bangladesh
Nation’s self-identity closely linked with Bangabandhu: PM
14 million tonnes of microplastics on sea floor: Study
China urges US to drop 'Cold War' mentality
Noakhali woman assault: Accused Delwar sued in rape case
Two killed in Rohingay camp clash are Bangladeshis
Protection of human rights of utmost importance to B'desh: Rabab Fatima
Most Read News
Rape, torture spark protests  
St Joseph School principal Robi Purification passes away
UP member among 2 held over Noakhali woman assault
Medical, dental admission question leak: Mastermind held
Principal Gopal Krishna murder: Death sentence of 3 convicts commuted
Kyrgyzstan cancels election result after night of chaos
Noakhali woman assault: 3 remanded
RAB hands over main accused to Begumganj police
Home Minister terms Noakhali incident 'extreme brutality'
Tension brews at Ukhiya Rohingya camp
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft