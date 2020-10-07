Video
Wednesday, 7 October, 2020
Home Business

Guardian Life Insurance sign deal with Navana Group

Published : Wednesday, 7 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 76
Business Desk

Guardian Life Insurance Ltd (GLI) and Navana Group (Navana) have recently signed a group insurance agreement under which all the employees of eight concerns of Navana Group will enjoy life coverage benefits.
GLI Chief Executive Officer M M Monirul Alam and Navana Chief Human Resource Officer Imran Bin Ferdous signed the agreement on behalf of their respective companies, according to a press release.
Iftakher Ahmed, Head of CRM; Md Abu Hanif, AVP, Corporate Sales; Kamran Hasan Mazumder, Executive Officer; Mahbub Morshed Nayeem, Senior Officer from Guardian Life insurance Limited and  Mohammad Jaman Khan, ACS, Company Secretary;  Jeshan Ahmed, Manager, Corporate HR & Admin;  Md Ashrafuddin, Asst. Manager HR and Tahsina Taj, Executive, HR from Navana Group were present in the signing ceremony.


