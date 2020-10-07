

Guardian Life Insurance sign deal with Navana Group

GLI Chief Executive Officer M M Monirul Alam and Navana Chief Human Resource Officer Imran Bin Ferdous signed the agreement on behalf of their respective companies, according to a press release.

Iftakher Ahmed, Head of CRM; Md Abu Hanif, AVP, Corporate Sales; Kamran Hasan Mazumder, Executive Officer; Mahbub Morshed Nayeem, Senior Officer from Guardian Life insurance Limited and Mohammad Jaman Khan, ACS, Company Secretary; Jeshan Ahmed, Manager, Corporate HR & Admin; Md Ashrafuddin, Asst. Manager HR and Tahsina Taj, Executive, HR from Navana Group were present in the signing ceremony.































