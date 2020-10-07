Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 7 October, 2020, 2:11 PM
Advance Search
latest HSC exams suspended, results based on JSC, SSC exams      
Home Business

US commercial bankruptcies up 33pc year to date

Published : Wednesday, 7 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 34

Oct 6:  US commercial bankruptcy filings are up 33per cent so far this year with new cases in September surging by 78per cent from a year earlier as the recession triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic hits small businesses, data released on Monday showed.
Filings by individuals, however, are lower so far this year courtesy of government relief efforts.
Chapter 11 bankruptcy filings totaled 747 last month, up from 420 a year earlier and from 525 in August, legal services firm Epiq said in a monthly report. Year-to-date filings total 5,529, a third higher than in the first three quarters of 2019.
"These commercial filings are primarily small businesses that do not have access to capital or stimulus," Deirdre O'Connor, managing director of corporate restructuring at Epiq, said in a statement. "Unfortunately, those bankruptcies will continue to rise in the current economic environment."
By contrast, noncommercial bankruptcies are lower year-to-date, largely as government relief programs such as the CARES Act helped to forestall a wave of individual insolvencies.
Chapter 13 non-commercial filings are down 43per cent in 2020, with 118,306 filings versus 206,933 filings in the first nine months of 2019.
"Regulatory programs have effectively kicked the can down the street by injecting liquidity into the market, delaying new bankruptcy filings," said Chris Kruse, senior vice president of Epiq AACER.   -Reuters


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BANKING EVENT
Premier Bank holds orientation in digital platform
Brazil GDP decline set for less than feared at 5.8pc: IMF
Philippine Airlines to slash jobs as virus curbs bite
Japan mulls test on major banks to gauge impact of C-19
India's Basmati claim to be challenged
IPDC, Prothom Alo honour school teachers
Australia central bank holds rates, but easing expected soon


Latest News
Protest against rape sparks in Shahbagh
Youth's suicide over mother, sister's assault: SI sacked
HSC exams suspended, results based on JSC, SSC exams
‘Huawei Watch Fit’ coming to Bangladesh
Nation’s self-identity closely linked with Bangabandhu: PM
14 million tonnes of microplastics on sea floor: Study
China urges US to drop 'Cold War' mentality
Noakhali woman assault: Accused Delwar sued in rape case
Two killed in Rohingay camp clash are Bangladeshis
Protection of human rights of utmost importance to B'desh: Rabab Fatima
Most Read News
Rape, torture spark protests  
St Joseph School principal Robi Purification passes away
UP member among 2 held over Noakhali woman assault
Medical, dental admission question leak: Mastermind held
Principal Gopal Krishna murder: Death sentence of 3 convicts commuted
Kyrgyzstan cancels election result after night of chaos
Noakhali woman assault: 3 remanded
RAB hands over main accused to Begumganj police
Home Minister terms Noakhali incident 'extreme brutality'
Tension brews at Ukhiya Rohingya camp
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft