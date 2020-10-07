Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 7 October, 2020, 2:11 PM
Advance Search
latest HSC exams suspended, results based on JSC, SSC exams      
Home Business

Asian markets extend rally on stimulus hope

Published : Wednesday, 7 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 37

HONG KONG, Oct 6:  Asian equities rallied again Tuesday as investors picked up the baton from their US counterparts, with demand for higher-risk assets boosted by hopes for a new US stimulus and growing expectations Joe Biden is on course to become the next president.
News that Donald Trump had returned to the White House after hospital treatment for coronavirus also lifted a major source of uncertainty over the November 3 polls, which some had feared could have been delayed.
All three main indexes rallied Monday - with the Nasdaq racing more than two per cent higher - after Friday's losses, as the president's condition improved, while analysts pointed out that his positive test for Covid-19 could be the jolt US lawmakers needed to finally agree a new rescue package.
Talks were revived last week with a series of phone calls and an in-person meeting between Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and Democrat House Leader Nancy Pelosi.
The speaker's deputy chief of staff Drew Hammill said the two planned to hold another call Tuesday.




"Investors are likely running with the idea that recent data and President Trump's first-hand experience with the virus increases the odds of another fiscal package," Adam Phillips, at EP Wealth Advisors, said.   -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BANKING EVENT
Premier Bank holds orientation in digital platform
Brazil GDP decline set for less than feared at 5.8pc: IMF
Philippine Airlines to slash jobs as virus curbs bite
Japan mulls test on major banks to gauge impact of C-19
India's Basmati claim to be challenged
IPDC, Prothom Alo honour school teachers
Australia central bank holds rates, but easing expected soon


Latest News
Protest against rape sparks in Shahbagh
Youth's suicide over mother, sister's assault: SI sacked
HSC exams suspended, results based on JSC, SSC exams
‘Huawei Watch Fit’ coming to Bangladesh
Nation’s self-identity closely linked with Bangabandhu: PM
14 million tonnes of microplastics on sea floor: Study
China urges US to drop 'Cold War' mentality
Noakhali woman assault: Accused Delwar sued in rape case
Two killed in Rohingay camp clash are Bangladeshis
Protection of human rights of utmost importance to B'desh: Rabab Fatima
Most Read News
Rape, torture spark protests  
St Joseph School principal Robi Purification passes away
UP member among 2 held over Noakhali woman assault
Medical, dental admission question leak: Mastermind held
Principal Gopal Krishna murder: Death sentence of 3 convicts commuted
Kyrgyzstan cancels election result after night of chaos
Noakhali woman assault: 3 remanded
RAB hands over main accused to Begumganj police
Home Minister terms Noakhali incident 'extreme brutality'
Tension brews at Ukhiya Rohingya camp
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft