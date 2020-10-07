Asian markets extend rally on stimulus hope





News that Donald Trump had returned to the White House after hospital treatment for coronavirus also lifted a major source of uncertainty over the November 3 polls, which some had feared could have been delayed.

All three main indexes rallied Monday - with the Nasdaq racing more than two per cent higher - after Friday's losses, as the president's condition improved, while analysts pointed out that his positive test for Covid-19 could be the jolt US lawmakers needed to finally agree a new rescue package.

Talks were revived last week with a series of phone calls and an in-person meeting between Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and Democrat House Leader Nancy Pelosi.

The speaker's deputy chief of staff Drew Hammill said the two planned to hold another call Tuesday.









"Investors are likely running with the idea that recent data and President Trump's first-hand experience with the virus increases the odds of another fiscal package," Adam Phillips, at EP Wealth Advisors, said. -AFP





