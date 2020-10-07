German industrial orders climb again in August





Orders in Europe's top economy increased by 4.5 per cent compared with the previous month, beating expectations of a 3.0 per cent rise according to a survey of analysts by Factset.

Industrial orders rose 3.3 per cent month-on month in July.

"The catching-up process of new orders in manufacturing continues at a remarkable pace," the economy ministry said in a statement.

Germany's key car industry has even bounced back to pre-crisis levels, the data showed, with orders up 0.3 per cent compared with February. -AFP



































