Wednesday, 7 October, 2020, 2:11 PM
latest HSC exams suspended, results based on JSC, SSC exams      
Home Business

Stocks fall for 2nd running day on selling pressure

Published : Wednesday, 7 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 32
Business Correspondent

Stocks fell for the second consecutive day as the dominant small investors continued to sell their shares for cash pulling down indices on both the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) and the Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) on Tuesday.
DSEX, the prime index of the DSE declined by 17.81 points or 0.36 per cent to 4,928 while the DS30 index, comprising blue chips, slid 6.76 points to 1,678 and the DSE Shariah Index fell 2.82 points to 1,109 at the close of the trading..
Turnover on the DSE however rose to Tk 10.68 billion, up 10.67 per cent from the previous day's turnover of Tk 9.65 billion.
Many investors also moved to the primary market as the Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC) approved a good number of initial public offerings in the past two months, said a leading broker.
Losers took a modest lead over the gainers as out of 355 issues traded, 187 ended lower, 15 closed higher while 53 issues remained unchanged on the DSE trading floor.
A total number of 205,804 trades were executed in the day's trading session with a trading volume of 414.24 million shares and mutual fund units.
The insurance sector dominated the turnover chart with Continental Insurance topped the turnover list with shares worth Tk 355 million changing hands, closely followed by Express Insurance, Beximco, BD Finance and Pioneer Insurance.
Hamid Fabrics was the day's best performer, posting a gain of 9.79 per cent while Republic Insurance was the worst loser, losing 8.15 per cent.
The CSE with its All Shares Price Index (CASPI) declined 61 points to close at 14,085 while the Selective Categories Index (CSCX) lost 39 points to close at 8,462.
Of the issues traded, 127 declined, 107 advanced and 45 remained unchanged on the CSE. The port city bourse traded 13.29 million shares and mutual fund units with turnover value of more than Tk 360 million.


