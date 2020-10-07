bKash launches anti-money laundering solution



bKash Chief Executive Officer by Kamal Quadir, bKash Chief External and Corporate Affairs Officer Major General (Retd) Sheikh Md Monirul Islam among others pose at the launching of a anti-money laundering solution in Dhaka recently.

bKash has brought such an automated solution for the first time in the country to make transactions more transparent, accountable, safe and risk-free.

The AML360 solution will also make the collaboration process more dynamic among Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit (BFIU)) and other organizations, according to a press release.

This solution has been inaugurated bKash Chief Executive Officer by Kamal Quadir, bKash Chief External and Corporate Affairs Officer Major General (Retd) Sheikh Md Monirul Islam was present at the inauguration ceremony along with other senior officials of bKash.

bKash AML&CFT Head Saber Sharif briefed the audience about the features of the new solution.

Sheikh Md Monirul said: "bKash is relentlessly working to ensure regulatory compliance withthe help of latest technology. We are pledge bound tofollow the guidelines of BFIU and other concerned authoritiesto prevent money laundering in Bangladesh. The AML360 solution is another milestone of bKash initiatives. We believe, this solution will help bKash to implement AML&CFT more efficiently in the days to come."































