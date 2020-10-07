Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 7 October, 2020, 2:10 PM
Advance Search
latest HSC exams suspended, results based on JSC, SSC exams      
Home Business

bKash launches anti-money laundering solution

Published : Wednesday, 7 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 74
Business Correspondent

bKash Chief Executive Officer by Kamal Quadir, bKash Chief External and Corporate Affairs Officer Major General (Retd) Sheikh Md Monirul Islam among others pose at the launching of a anti-money laundering solution in Dhaka recently.

bKash Chief Executive Officer by Kamal Quadir, bKash Chief External and Corporate Affairs Officer Major General (Retd) Sheikh Md Monirul Islam among others pose at the launching of a anti-money laundering solution in Dhaka recently.

bKash launched 'AML360', an integrated Anti Money Laundering and Combating the Financing of Terrorism (AML&CFT) solution to prevent money laundering by monitoring real time transactions of channel partners including agents, distributors, merchants and aggregators.
bKash has brought such an automated solution for the first time in the country to make transactions more transparent, accountable, safe and risk-free.
The AML360 solution will also make the collaboration process more dynamic among Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit (BFIU)) and other organizations, according to a press release.
This solution has been inaugurated bKash Chief Executive Officer by Kamal Quadir, bKash Chief External and Corporate Affairs Officer Major General (Retd) Sheikh Md Monirul Islam was present at the inauguration ceremony along with other senior officials of bKash.
bKash AML&CFT Head Saber Sharif briefed the audience about the features of the new solution.
Sheikh Md Monirul said: "bKash is relentlessly working to ensure regulatory compliance withthe help of latest technology. We are pledge bound tofollow the guidelines of BFIU and other concerned authoritiesto prevent money laundering in Bangladesh. The AML360 solution is another milestone of bKash initiatives. We believe, this solution will help bKash to implement AML&CFT more efficiently in the days to come."


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BANKING EVENT
Premier Bank holds orientation in digital platform
Brazil GDP decline set for less than feared at 5.8pc: IMF
Philippine Airlines to slash jobs as virus curbs bite
Japan mulls test on major banks to gauge impact of C-19
India's Basmati claim to be challenged
IPDC, Prothom Alo honour school teachers
Australia central bank holds rates, but easing expected soon


Latest News
Protest against rape sparks in Shahbagh
Youth's suicide over mother, sister's assault: SI sacked
HSC exams suspended, results based on JSC, SSC exams
‘Huawei Watch Fit’ coming to Bangladesh
Nation’s self-identity closely linked with Bangabandhu: PM
14 million tonnes of microplastics on sea floor: Study
China urges US to drop 'Cold War' mentality
Noakhali woman assault: Accused Delwar sued in rape case
Two killed in Rohingay camp clash are Bangladeshis
Protection of human rights of utmost importance to B'desh: Rabab Fatima
Most Read News
Rape, torture spark protests  
St Joseph School principal Robi Purification passes away
UP member among 2 held over Noakhali woman assault
Medical, dental admission question leak: Mastermind held
Principal Gopal Krishna murder: Death sentence of 3 convicts commuted
Kyrgyzstan cancels election result after night of chaos
Noakhali woman assault: 3 remanded
RAB hands over main accused to Begumganj police
Home Minister terms Noakhali incident 'extreme brutality'
Tension brews at Ukhiya Rohingya camp
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft